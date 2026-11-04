How to get Al Riyadh vs Al-Fayha tickets: King Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The King’s Cup action heats up as capital side Al Riyadh take on regional rivals Al Fayha in a high-stakes Round of 16 showdown. The match takes place at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh, where both top-flight clubs will battle for a coveted place in the quarter-finals.

GOAL has all of the essential ticketing details and guides you on how to secure tickets right now.

When is Al Riyadh vs Al-Fayha King Cup kick-off?

Al Riyadh vs Al-Fayha takes place in the King Cup at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, with official kick-off time to be confirmed.

King Cup - 1/8 30 Nov 2026 - 12:00

Where to buy Al Riyadh vs Al Fayha tickets?

Official tickets for King’s Cup fixtures are primarily sold through official Saudi sports ticketing platforms like Webook alongside designated host club box office channels. Supporters should monitor these primary platforms during initial pre-sale and general sale phases to secure direct admission at face value.

The key match details include:

Match: Al Riyadh vs Al Fayha

Competition: King’s Cup Round of 16

Date: Monday, 30 November 2026

Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Finding the cheapest ticket through secondary platforms offers supporters a convenient route to ensure they do not miss out on vital knockout cup football.

How much are Al Riyadh vs Al Fayha tickets?

Standard admission tickets on official ticketing channels start at around 20 SAR to 40 SAR for general admission entry, making the early knockout stages of the tournament accessible for local supporters.

On the secondary market like GrintaHub, ticket prices start at approximately 60 SAR, giving fans an alternative way to locate the cheapest ticket available if official allocations sell out.

Al Riyadh vs Al-Fayha King Cup: Everything you need to know

Al Riyadh vs Al-Fayha Form

Al Riyadh have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five Saudi Pro League matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-0 defeat to Al Qadsiah, their worst result of that run. They also beat Al-Taawoun 2-1 and Al Kholood 2-0, showing they are capable of winning when things click. The 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha and the 1-0 loss to Al Diriyah round out a sequence that reflects a side still searching for consistency.

Al-Fayha's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Al-Faisaly, offering a positive note after earlier defeats to Al Ahli (3-2) and Al Khaleej (2-0). They drew 2-2 with Al Hazem and 1-1 with Al Riyadh across the five games, scoring nine goals and conceding seven in total.

Al Riyadh vs Al-Fayha: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 on October 11, 2026, in the Saudi Pro League, played at Al-Fayha's ground. Before that, Al-Fayha beat Al Riyadh 4-2 in May 2026, also at home, and the two sides drew 1-1 when Al Riyadh hosted in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Al-Fayha have won twice, Al Riyadh once, and two matches have ended level, with the five games producing 16 goals combined.