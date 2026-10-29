Al Nassr take on Al Qadsiah on Friday, November 20, 2026 at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

In their most recent league meeting on May 3, 2026, Al Qadsiah claimed a strong 3-1 victory over Al-Nassr at the Prince Saud Bin Jalawi Stadium. That previous encounter saw goals from Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Musab Al-Juwayr, and Julián Quiñones secure the win for Al Qadsiah, overcoming an effort from Al-Nassr's João Félix.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Nassr FC vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah kicks off at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 14 20 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Al-Awwal Park

How to buy Al Nassr FC vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League tickets?

You can secure tickets for the upcoming Saudi Pro League fixture between Al-Nassr FC and Al Qadsiah through several official and secondary ticketing channels:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Al Nassr typically releases home match tickets for fixtures at Al-Awwal Park (King Saud University Stadium) via their primary ticketing partners and official club platforms. Club membership programs often provide early access windows before general sales open.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Nassr FC vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al-Nassr FC and Al Qadsiah vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary resale marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Tiers: Prices start from approximately SAR 30 up to SAR 90 for standard view or upper-tier seating behind the goals.

Premium & Sideline Seating: Mid-tier and lower-tier sideline seats generally range between SAR 250 and SAR 600 .

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium lounge access, catering, and exclusive pitch-view hospitality packages start around SAR 500 and can exceed SAR 1,500 depending on the tier.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHublist tickets based on market demand:

Shortside / Upper Tier: Upper levels or behind the goals typically start around SAR 180 to SAR 260 .

Longside Lower Tier: Prime lower-sideline seating options generally range from SAR 375 to SAR 940 .

VIP Lounge & Hospitality: Premium luxury packages with lounge access, parking, and matchday hospitality can range from SAR 3,750 to upwards of SAR 5,200 .

Al Nassr FC vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Nassr FC vs Al Qadsiah Form

Al Nassr head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning three of their last five across all competitions while drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite. That positive result followed a 3-0 league win over Al Diriyah, though a 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in continental competition earlier in September remains a concern. Across their last five matches, Al Nassr have scored 10 goals and conceded seven.

Al Qadsiah have also won three of their last five, with one draw and one loss. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite. Prior to that, they recorded a commanding 5-0 win over Al Kholood in the league. Rodgers' side have scored 12 goals across their last five outings while conceding eight.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Qadsiah: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 3, 2026, when Al Qadsiah beat Al Nassr 3-1 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Al Qadsiah have won three of the last five encounters, with Al Nassr claiming one victory — a 1-2 away win on January 8, 2026 — and one match ending in a 1-0 defeat for Al Nassr back in February 2021. Al Qadsiah have the stronger recent head-to-head record, scoring 10 goals to Al Nassr's six across those five matches.