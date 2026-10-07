How to get Al-Faisaly vs Al Diriyah tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al-Faisaly take on Al Diriyah on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at Majmaah Sports City in Al Majma'ah.

Al-Faisaly enters this matchup looking to improve their recent league form, having picked up two draws and three defeats in their last five outings. Conversely, Al Diriyah has enjoyed a relatively stronger run of form, recording two wins, two draws, and just one defeat across their previous five matches.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al-Faisaly vs Al Diriyah, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al-Faisaly vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al-Faisaly vs Al Diriyah kicks off at Majmaah Sports City in Al Majma'ah on Thursday, November 5, 2026 .

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 5 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Majmaah Sports City

How to buy Al-Faisaly vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League tickets?

To secure tickets for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al-Faisaly and Al Diriyah, you can explore several mainstream ticket options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Check the official ticketing portals or websites of Al-Faisaly FC or the Saudi Pro League, where primary face-value tickets are typically released directly to supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al-Faisaly vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Faisaly and Al Diriyah vary depending on whether you purchase through official primary club channels or secondary resale marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seats: SAR 10 to SAR 30 (league rules cap a portion of stadium capacity at lower baseline tiers).

Mid-Tier & Longside Seating: SAR 35 to SAR 100 for optimal side-view or central pitch positions.

Premium & VIP Hospitality: SAR 100 to SAR 350+ depending on the stadium sector and hospitality inclusions.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / Upper Tier: SAR 75 to SAR 200+ depending on market demand and platform availability.

Longside & Premium Seating Resale: SAR 200 to SAR 500+ for regular secondary listings.

High-Demand / VIP Hospitality Resale:SAR 500 to SAR 1,800+ for late purchases or scarce seat configurations when primary allocations are exhausted.

Al-Faisaly vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Faisaly vs Al Diriyah Form

Al-Faisaly have recorded no wins in their last five Saudi Pro League matches, with two draws and three defeats in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 loss to Al Ittihad, and they also fell 3-1 to Al Qadsiah earlier in the sequence. Three of the five matches ended goalless, and the side scored just two goals while conceding five across the five games.

Al Diriyah have picked up two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Saudi Pro League fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 0-0 draw with Abha, while a 1-2 away win at Al Fateh and a 3-0 victory over Al-Ettifaq stand out from the run. They scored seven goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Al-Faisaly vs Al Diriyah: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Al-Faisaly and Al Diriyah. This section will be updated if historical match records become available.