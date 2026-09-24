How to get Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Diriyah take on Al Riyadh on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Riyadh.

Heading into their upcoming fixtures, Diriyah Club have shown strong form with recent domestic victories, including a 2–1 away win over Al Fateh SC and a 3–0 win over Al-Ettifaq. On the other side, Al-Riyadh SC have endured a tougher start to their campaign, securing just one victory in their last five league outings while conceding heavy defeats against top-tier opponents.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh kicks off at Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Riyadh, on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 20 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Al-Awwal Park

How to buy Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh match, you can follow these primary purchasing options:

1. Official & Authorized Online Platforms

The primary way to secure tickets for Saudi Pro League matches is digitally through the league’s official ticketing partner platform. The Saudi Pro League partners with digital ticket distributors to ensure affordable and accessible entry across all venues.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

When primary allocations sell out or specific seating sections are required, secondary ticket platforms serve as an alternative option. secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo host reseller inventory from individual fans and secondary sellers.

How much do Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League match between Al Diriyah and Al Riyadh depend on the seating category and purchase platform:

1. Official Platforms

General Admission (Standard Seats): 10 SAR – 30 SAR

Entry-level tickets in designated shortside, upper tier, or standard support sections.

Mid-Tier & Longside Seating: 30 SAR – 80 SAR

Side-view seating offering central pitch views.

Premium & VIP Hospitality: 100 SAR – 250+ SAR

Dedicated hospitality, padded seating, or VIP lounge access.



2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Prices on secondaryticket platforms such as Ticombo fluctuate based on availability, demand, and seat location closer to matchday.

Standard Seats: Approximately 150 SAR – 400 SAR depending on demand and seller markup.

Longside / Premium:400 SAR – 1,800+ SAR for late purchases or high-demand allocations when primary sales are sold out.

Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh Form

Al Diriyah have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Saudi Pro League matches, scoring seven goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win away at Al Fateh, and they also claimed a 3-0 victory at Al-Ettifaq during this run. The sole defeat came against Al Qadsiah, who won 2-0.

Al Riyadh have managed just one win in their last five league outings, drawing twice and losing twice, conceding 12 goals in the process. Their heaviest loss was a 5-0 defeat to Al Ahli, and they also fell 4-0 to Al Nassr. A 1-0 win over Neom SC represents their only positive result in this stretch, with back-to-back draws either side providing limited encouragement.

Al Diriyah vs Al Riyadh: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Al Diriyah and Al Riyadh is currently available. This section will be updated when historical fixture data is confirmed.