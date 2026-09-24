How to get Abha vs Al Kholood tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Abha take on Al Kholood on Monday, October 19, 2026 at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha.

In their recent head-to-head records, official top-flight encounters between the two sides remain extremely sparse, making this an unpredictable matchup. Heading into their fixture, Al-Kholood have shown solid recent form with positive attacking output, including an impressive 3–1 victory over Al-Ahli.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Abha vs Al Kholood, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Abha vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Abha vs Al Kholood kicks off at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 19 Oct 2026 - 11:20 Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

How to buy Abha vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Saudi Pro League match between Abha and Al-Kholood, you can purchase them online through the official Saudi Pro League ticketing platforms or secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo.

1. Official & Authorized Online Platforms

The primary way to secure tickets for Saudi Pro League matches is digitally through the league’s official ticketing partner platform. The Saudi Pro League partners with digital ticket distributors to ensure affordable and accessible entry across all venues.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

When primary allocations sell out or specific seating sections are required, secondary ticket platforms serve as an alternative option. secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo host reseller inventory from individual fans and secondary sellers.

How much do Abha vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League match between Abha and Al Kholood depend on the seating category and purchase platform:

1. Standard / General Admission

Entry-level tickets for upper tiers or behind-the-goal seating, making standard league fixtures highly accessible through primary digital channels.

Price:SAR 10 – SAR 30

2. Category 1 / Premium Sideview

Mid-range seating located along the sidelines with better field views.

Price:SAR 50 – SAR 150

3. VIP & Hospitality Passes

Premium seats offering lounge access, catering, and direct pitch-side views.

Price:SAR 300 – SAR 1,000+

4. Secondary Market Pricing

Prices on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo fluctuate based on availability, demand, and seat location closer to matchday.

Resale Price Range:SAR 50 – SAR 200+

Abha vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Abha vs Al Kholood Form

Abha have won none of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording one draw and four defeats for a record of W0 D1 L4. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home loss to Al Nassr, and they were beaten 4-0 by Al Ahli earlier in the run. Across the five matches, Abha scored five goals and conceded nine. The side has yet to keep a clean sheet during this stretch.

Al Kholood have been considerably more consistent, posting a W3 D1 L1 record across their last five league games. They beat Al Shabab 2-1 most recently and earlier defeated Al Ahli 3-1 and Al Taawoun 3-2. The side scored eleven goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, showing a productive attacking output despite some defensive vulnerability.

Abha vs Al Kholood: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is currently available for recent meetings between Abha and Al Kholood. This section will be updated with historical fixture information when records become available.