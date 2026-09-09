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FC Internazionale v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Rob Norcup

How to buy Serie A 2026/27 tickets: Matchday fixtures, average prices & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Serie A
Inter
AC Milan
Juventus
SSC Napoli

If you're looking to buy Serie A tickets for the 2026/27 season, you can use the links below to secure tickets and packages.

Book Serie A Tickets:

🎟️  Serie A Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️  Juventus Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️  Inter Milan Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️  AC Milan Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️  Tickets Under €100: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️  Hospitality Packages & Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️  Family Areas & Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️  San Siro Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️  Stadio Olimpico Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

How to buy Serie A tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Serie A games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. 

To purchase Serie A tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section. 

If tickets are sold out on official channels, or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release, or may be you're looking to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as StubHub.

Serie A 2026/27 TicketsBook Now

How much are Serie A tickets?

The cost of Serie A tickets varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club, with the lowest-priced tickets starting from around €40 on resale sites.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views commanding the highest cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as the Milan derby (AC Milan vs Inter Milan) and the Rome Derby (Roma vs Lazio) falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

Below, GOAL shows you the 2026-2027 Serie A clubs, their home stadiums, expected matchday ticket price ranges, as well as season ticket starting prices.

2026-27 Serie A clubs by ticket price

Club Stadium Ticket Price Range (Adult)Season Ticket (Adult)
AC MilanSan Siro Stadium€30 - €220From €430
AtalantaGewiss Stadium (New Balance Arena)€35 - €160From €340
BolognaStadio Renato Dall'Ara€25 - €130From €240
CagliariUnipol Domus€25 - €120From €300
ComoStadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia€30 - €140From €390
FiorentinaStadio Artemio Franchi€25 - €130From €350
FrosinoneStadio Benito Stirpe€20 - €100From €160
GenoaStadio Luigi Ferraris€25 - €120From €200
Inter MilanSan Siro Stadium€30 - €240From €399
JuventusAllianz Stadium€35 - €250From €430
LazioStadio Olimpico€25 - €140From €280
LecceStadio Via del Mare€20 - €110From €170
MonzaStadio Brianteo (U-Power Stadium)€25 - €120From €230
NapoliStadio Diego Armando Maradona€30 - €180From €250
ParmaStadio Ennio Tardini€25 - €120From €190
RomaStadio Olimpico€30 - €160From €277
SassuoloMapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore€20 - €110From €150
TorinoStadio Olimpico Grande Torino €20 - €120From €220
UdineseBluenergy Stadium (Stadio Friuli) €25 - €115From €180
VeneziaStadio Pier Luigi Penzo€30 - €130From €250

All you need to know about Serie A

Serie A is renowned as being one of the most prestigious football leagues on the planet, which features some of the biggest and well-supported clubs in the world, such as Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan, all with long and illustrious histories.

Serie A also attracts a whole host of talented players, so it’s no wonder football fans from all four corners of the globe want to come to Italy to view the exhilarating action unfold in person. As well as being enticed by the top-quality football, people also travel in their droves to experience all that the nation has to offer.

Prior to the start of the 1929-30 football season in Italy, a restructuring of the existing Italian Football Championship, which had been played since 1898, into a national round-robin format, took place, which established the Serie A format as we know and love it today.

Known for its rich history, technical style of play, defensive rigor and passionate fanbase, Serie A has been consistently ranked among the strongest leagues in global football. As of the 2025/26 campaign, Serie A ranked second in the UEFA coefficient rankings based on performances in European competitions over the past five seasons, behind England's Premier League and ahead of Spain's La Liga.

Inter Milan are the reigning champions, having claimed their second Serie A title in the space of three seasons and their 21st in total, during the last campaign. ‘I Nerazzurri’ also clinched the Coppa Italia crown, to secure multiple trophies in a season for the first time since their famous treble-winning campaign of 2009/2010.

However, it’s Juventus who stand head and shoulders above the rest in terms of league trophies won. The ‘Old Lady’ have bagged a grand total of 36 Italian titles, including a consecutive nine-year winning streak between 2011-2020.

Serie A 2026/27 TicketsBook Now

Frequently asked questions

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Serie A games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. To purchase Serie A tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section. Tickets are often released a few weeks before each match and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. You can also purchase tickets at physical ticket offices, which are often located at or near the clubs' stadiums. Some clubs also have points of sale located at various spots around the cities where they are based.

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub.

Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market such as StubHub. They are legitimate merchants in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy Serie A match tickets, it can make the process much easier. This is particularly true at some of the bigger clubs, such as Inter Milan and Juventus for example. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. Check specific club websites for more information.

Juventus hold the record for the most Serie A title triumphs, having landed 36 trophies in total. Their dominance spans decades, with notable success in the 2010s, where they won an Italian record nine consecutive titles from 2012 to 2020.

The San Siro, officially known as the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, is the largest stadium in Serie A. Located in Milan, it's a colossal arena with a seating capacity of 80,018 and is shared by fierce rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan.

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