How to buy Eredivisie 2026/27 tickets: Average ticket prices, Ajax, Feyenoord & more

🎟️ Eredivisie Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ AFC Ajax Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ PSV Eindhoven Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Feyenoord Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Tickets Under €100: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Hospitality Packages & Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Family Areas & Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Johan Cruijff Arena Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ De Kuip (Stadion Feijenoord) Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

Multiple ticketing pathways exist for securing seats at Dutch stadiums, depending on match profile, security tier, and your planning window:

Official Club Ticket Portals: Purchasing directly via official club ticketing shops (e.g., ajax.nl, feyenoord.nl, psv.nl) is the primary route for face-value tickets. Tickets are typically released online 2 to 4 weeks prior to kick-off.

Dutch Clubcard (Club Card) System: In the Netherlands, high-risk or high-demand fixtures (like De Klassieker or local derbies) require a verified Dutch Clubcard or official club membership. Overseas visitors can register for digital club memberships (e.g., Ajax Club Card or PSV Supporters Club) to unlock buying permissions for non-restricted games.

Official Resale Platforms: Most top Eredivisie clubs run official ticket resale marketplaces on their websites, allowing season ticket holders to re-sell their seats safely to verified fans at face value when sold out.