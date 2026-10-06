How to buy Breeders' Cup World Championships 2026 tickets: Keeneland Race Course information, race schedule, ticket prices and more

Equine enthusiasts all over the planet will have their eyes focused on Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky, which is staging the 43rd annual Breeders' Cup World Championships over two days, October 30-31.

Don't miss out on being part of one of the highlights of the global horse racing calendar, secure your passes today.

Although Japan's hooved hero, Forever Young, grabbed the headlines twelve months ago, when claiming an historic victory in the marquee event, the Breeders' Cup Classic, each and every one of the 14 Grade 1 races staged over the two days are thrilling contests that keep the huge on-course crowd buzzing throughout.

The off-course build-up to the two memorable race days, is almost as exhilarating as the equine action itself. The city-wide Breeders' Cup Festival takes over Lexington from Monday, October 25 onwards, with equine-themed events, live entertainment, and celebrations.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can purchase Breeders' Cup 2026 tickets, including where to get them, how much they cost and more.

When is the Breeders' Cup 2026?

The 2026 Breeders' Cup World Championships take place on Friday, October 30 & Saturday, October 31. Lexington's Keeneland Race Course is staging the equine extravaganza for a fourth time this year, having held it previously in 2015, 2020 and 2022.

How to buy Breeders' Cup 2026 tickets

Official tickets for the 2026 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Keeneland first went on sale to the general public on April 21, 2026. They could be purchased online directly through the Breeders' Cup Ticket Hub, at SeatGeek (the official ticket providers), or over the phone by calling the ticket office.

All Breeders' Cup 2026 tickets must be purchased in advance, with no tickets sold on-site at Keeneland Race Course. Attendance is capped at 43,000 people per day. Inventory is highly limited, with many grandstand and dining sections already sold out, leaving primarily trackside general admission and travel packages remaining.

If looking to secure last-minute passes, fans can also purchase them off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for the event.

How much are Breeders' Cup 2026 tickets?

Official ticket pricing for the 2026 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Keeneland ranged from $85 for a single-day general admission pass to $2,465 for premium all-inclusive two-day dining packages.

The breakdown of official ticket prices by category, section, and duration is as follows:

Ticket/Package Type Friday Price Saturday Price 2-Day Price Trackside General Admission $85 $159 $244 Clubhouse General Admission $212 $477 $689 Table Seating Reserved $186 $371 $557 Grandstand Reserved Seats $265 $477 $742 Clubhouse Reserved Seats N/A N/A $1,166 Grandstand Box & Loge Boxes N/A N/A from $1,590 per seat Clubhouse Boxes N/A N/A from $1,802 per seat Sales Pavilion $398 $530 $928 Equestrian Dining Room $583 $795 $1,378 First Turn Chalet N/A N/A $1,961 Premium Clubhouse Dining N/A N/A $2,465

Keep tabs on the official Breeders' Cup site nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

What is the Breeders' Cup 2026 race schedule?

Fourteen races in total are staged during the two days of Breeders' Cup action. On Friday, October 30, five juvenile championship races take place. The following day (Saturday, October 31), there are a further nine races, the highlight of which is the $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic. Here are the race-by-race details (all times shown are local ET):

Friday, October 30

The Friday schedule includes early undercard races starting at 11:55am (such as The Headley, The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Stakes, and allowance events) leading into the major Grade 1 juvenile championships:

2:55pm - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

3:35pm - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies

4:15pm - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

4:55pm - Breeders' Cup Juvenile

5:35pm - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

Saturday, October 31

Saturday features nine world championship divisions for older horses and elite three-year-olds, culminating with the prestigious Breeders' Cup Classic. The day begins with morning undercard maidens and allowance races from 11:15am, before the marquee Grade 1 events kick-in as follows:

1:10pm - Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile

1:48pm - Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint

2:26pm - Breeders' Cup Sprint

3:04pm - Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf

3:42pm - Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint

4:20pm - Breeders' Cup Mile

4:48pm - Breeders' Cup Distaff

5:36pm - Breeders' Cup Turf

6:16pm - Breeders' Cup Classic

Everything you need to know about the Keeneland Race Course

Keeneland Race Course, which first opened its gates in 1936, is widely considered as the crown jewel of American Thoroughbred Racing. Located in Lexington, Kentucky, the heart of the Bluegrass region, Keeneland functions under a unique not-for-profit model, where its racing and auction earnings are directly reinvested into the equine industry and local charities.

Designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1986, it serves as both an elite racetrack and the world's largest Thoroughbred auction house.

Memorable moments at Keeneland

Royal Visit of Queen Elizabeth II (1984) : Queen Elizabeth II visited Keeneland to witness the inaugural running of a stakes race created in her honour: the 'Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup'. Keeneland constructed a dedicated trackside Winner's Circle explicitly for her visit.

American Pharoah’s Grand Slam (2015) : Keeneland hosted the prestigious Breeders’ Cup World Championships for the first time in 2015. In the final race of his career, Triple Crown legend American Pharoah dominated the Breeders’ Cup Classic, shattering the track record and becoming the first horse in history to win racing’s informal 'Grand Slam'.

Record-Shattering Auctions : Keeneland's horse auctions are iconic. Over 20 Kentucky Derby winners (including Triple Crown hero Justify) have passed through Keeneland's sales ring. In 1985, a yearling fetched $13.1 million, setting a world record that stood for decades. Its September Yearling Sale continues to break modern industrial benchmarks, generating an all-time record $536.7 million.

Hollywood’s Favourite Track: Due to its timeless 'retro feel', manicured lawns, and iconic limestone structures, Keeneland has been used extensively as a film set. It famously doubled for other historic tracks in major motion pictures like Seabiscuit (2003), Dreamer (2005), and Secretariat (2010).

Recent Breeders' Cup Classic Winners

Year Winning Horse Winning Trainer Winning Jockey Track 2025 Forever Young Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai Del Mar 2024 Sierra Leone Chad C. Brown Flavien Prat Del Mar 2023 White Abarrio Richard Dutrow Jr. Irad Ortiz Jr. Santa Anita 2022 Flightline John W. Sadler Flavien Prat Keeneland 2021 Knicks Go Brad H. Cox Joel Rosario Del Mar 2020 Authentic Bob Baffert John R. Velazquez Keeneland 2019 Vino Rosso Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. Santa Anita 2018 Accelerate John Sadler Joel Rosario Churchill Downs 2017 Gun Runner Steven Asmussen Florent Geroux Del Mar 2016 Arrogate Bob Baffert Mike Smith Santa Anita







