'A pretty incredible moment' - From 14th to title contenders: How Yoann Damet revived St. Louis CITY and kept them rolling without Marcel Hartel

St. Louis CITY did not plan on losing Marcel Hartel. It was August. The club was contending with a second straight season of disappointment, and here was their star player, top goalscorer, and top earner explaining that he wanted to leave.

His reasons weren’t really about football, Sporting Director Corey Wray said.

“We are human beings with lives. And with those lives come complications, challenges, tough decisions. We have family, extended family, a significant other, children, and at some point, despite how good it is here and how happy he was, Marcel came to us with a request to return back to Germany for a personal reason with his family,” Wray told GOAL.

The club tried everything to keep him, but Hartel was steadfast in his insistence on returning home. St. Louis had no choice but to let him go. It was just about finding the right deal. Hannover 96 paid up. Hartel left. And, in theory, so did St. Louis’s season.

Apparently not.

Since Hartel’s departure was announced on Aug. 11, St. Louis have extended their unbeaten run from nine games to 19 across all competitions. Their last defeat, a 2-0 loss at Austin on May 3, left them 14th in the Western Conference.

Now, they’re second, just three points behind leaders Vancouver. It has been a remarkable turnaround under first-year head coach Yoann Damet, 36, who is building a compelling case for MLS Coach of the Year.

It’s quite remarkable how things can change in three months. Now, maintaining their current standard is the challenge.

“I think the biggest challenge is because of the unbeaten streak, maybe other people's expectations or plans have changed. Damet and I are approaching this the same way we started the season. We have our goals, we've set them out, and we're not really looking to adjust that immediately,” Wray said.