It's a strange week for B.J. Callaghan. Even he, among the most outwardly present of MLS coaches, can admit that. And no, it's not because of outside noise due to a certain job opening that has suddenly popped up.

Rather, his Nashville SC side, after setting an MLS points record (77), winning the Supporters' Shield, and cruising their way through the regular season, are caught in stasis a little bit. At the time of talking, a handful of his players are off with their national sides. Those that are around have been given an extra day off. Nashville knew, on Oct. 24, that they would hold the No.1 seed in the East. They might have suspected it before then - even if this team seldom allows itself to reflect on the bigger picture. The energy, the week-in, week-out tumble of a record-setting regular season, has been put on hold.

"It's a unique sort of situation to be in," Callaghan told GOAL. "But everybody's in kind of the same boat."

What it does provide, though, is a rare moment of sincere reflection - but not in a typical way. This is not a chance, necessarily, for a party, or weeks on the beach. Rather, Callaghan and his staff have treated it as time for thorough evaluation. Nashville have pieced together a record-breaking regular season. They lived it. They ground out the results and did all of the little pieces every single day that make a winning team.

Now, on the eve of the playoffs, they are asking the question that so many Supporters' Shield winners have failed to answer:

How do we turn a regular season triumph into an MLS Cup win?

"We're really proud of the body of work that we were able to put together," Callaghan said. "We're proud that we were able to break so many records. And when we talk about the reflection, we look back at what the things are that made those things possible, right? And that's where we get into the details."