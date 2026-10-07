Lamine Yamal, Michael Olise & the biggest stars of the longest international break ever

The international break has long been seen as an annoying disruption to the club calendar by football fans, particularly in September, when teams have only just started to build up their rhythm. Clubs also see it as a nuisance because key players can often return carrying injuries or struggling with a drop in confidence if their nation has underperformed.

FIFA have taken notice, though, putting in place significant changes to its calendar for the 2026-27 season. There are now just three international breaks instead of four, running from September 21 to October 6, November 9 to November 17 and March 22 to March 30. Fourth and fifth breaks will also be staged in June and July, allowing room for tournaments to take place when most club leagues are shut down.

All of this should be positive in the grand scheme of things, but this first three-week break has been the longest ever, with national teams playing up to four matches, and as such, patience has been tested. Not all fixtures have delivered as a spectacle, and inevitably, the list of crocked stars has gone up.

However, the good has outweighed the bad overall. Plenty of household names have stepped up for their countries, and some new faces have made an instant impact. Below, GOAL runs through the biggest stars of the international window, starting with a teenage world champion who has continued his superb start to the new season...