USMNT projected XI vs. Peru: Julian Hall gets his chance, Gio Reyna steps into the spotlight as Mauricio Pochettino balances youth and experience

Saturday could be a day to remember for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s next generation - and one to file away for future trivia nights. Several players could earn their first caps, with the hope that those first appearances will be the first of many.

The only question is what those first caps will look like: will it be a start or a cameo? Will the XI be a full-on youth movement or a more tempered easing-in with a veteran presence? Only Mauricio Pochettino knows for sure, but, given the manager's comments throughout the week, it's safe to make a pretty good guess.

Throughout the weeks leading up to and during USMNT camp, Pochettino has looked to ease expectations. His squad features eight teenagers, all at varying levels of readiness for the international level. Some, he's said, are closer than others, but that also doesn't mean it's wise to throw these kids into the fire after just a few days of training.

Therefore, if there is a game to lean on the veterans, this one may be it. With that in mind, here is what the USMNT lineup could look like, at least initially, before Pochettino's subs open up the game and the player pool.