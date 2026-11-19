Endrick was not short on suitors in the summer after an impressive loan spell at Lyon in the second half of last season, but Jose Mourinho immediately ruled out another exit for the Brazilian after his return to the Real Madrid dugout.

"Because of the qualities he possesses, the positions he can play in... He's a goal-scorer and teams need goals," Mourinho told TNT Sports when explaining his decision. "And he'll obviously have plenty of opportunities to play and develop. He has to work hard here, work hard with [Brazil coach] Carlo Ancelotti. I wanted him to stay with us because I recognise his potential to become a player of Real Madrid's level."

To achieve that potential, though, Endrick has to be on the pitch. However, Mourinho has allowed Endrick just 147 minutes of playing time across all competitions so far this season, with the 20-year-old's only meaningful contribution coming in a 4-3 Champions League win at Roma, where he provided a goal and an assist.

Despite that, Endrick has still been called up to the Brazil squad in the last two international windows. Ancelotti has kept faith in the Palmeiras academy graduate, whom he initially brought to Madrid himself in 2024, but is concerned that his development is now stalling in the Spanish capital.

"The problem for Brazilian boys is that they do not improve because they do not play," the Italian coach said last month. "It is happening to Endrick, but also to other talents such as Estevao: they go to Europe at 18 or 19, they arrive at big clubs and do not find space. Without playing they cannot progress."

It's entirely possible that there may never be space for Endrick in Real's starting XI, and he thus needs to push for a transfer to get back on the path to progress. He is under contract until 2030, but it makes little sense for such a gifted player to waste any more time, especially if he wants to keep his place in the Brazil set-up.