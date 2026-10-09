Christian Pulisic and Cavan Sullivan to join forces? Projecting Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT roster for CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals

The U.S. Men's National Team's quartet of friendlies just ended, but all eyes are already on the next set of games. They'll be here before you know it, after all.

So, with that in mind, let's look ahead.

The U.S. will face Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals in November in what will be the team's first official games since the World Cup. Over the last few weeks, the team played four friendlies with a squad littered with teenagers. Now, with a real competition upcoming, how many of those teenagers will stick around?

A few could, for sure. There were, however, some major absences from this most recent squad. Which were temporary? Which were less so? Now, with the player pool expanded, Mauricio Pochettino has even more decisions on his hands as he builds out his squad for the first real games of the 2030 cycle.

So who could he pick? GOAL looks at a potential 23-man squad...