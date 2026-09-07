Cavan Sullivan, Zavier Gozo and the USMNT’s next generation: What Mauricio Pochettino wants before handing teenagers their chance

To all of the teenagers, whether publicly or privately hoping for a U.S. Men’s National Team call-up later this month, manager Mauricio Pochettino has a message: he sees you.

Cavan Sullivan, Zavier Gozo, Julian Hall, Adri Mehmeti, Mathis Albert, Diego Kochen - the list of rising stars drawing American soccer’s attention goes on. Pochettino is watching, too, and, by and large, he likes what he sees.

“We are watching everything,” he says. “We are seeing everything. We are being there, with our scouting or, sometimes, us.”

Pochettino, of course, will ultimately decide who is ready to take that next step. Perhaps now more than ever, teenagers are knocking on the USMNT door, but getting the timing right is hard. Giving a player too much too soon could derail them. Waiting too long could deprive them of crucial minutes and the confidence boost that can launch a young career.

So, how can these young players show Pochettino they’re ready for international soccer?

Well, it’s complicated. Few coaches have a better track record with young talent than Pochettino, who points to a few shared qualities in those who reach the top.

“We need to be careful,” he said on Monday, “because when you are young, of course you need to be confident. You need to have the trust in yourself, the belief that you can perform and you can do well, but the thing is that there’s a limit. The balance is the most important, and one of our responsibilities is to protect these guys.”

He added: “You need to use your confidence and your abilities to score goals and to perform every day and improve every day and be much better.”

The big question, then, is which young players will be involved later this month. Friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada are on the horizon and, while they won’t be the last opportunity for American soccer’s teenage stars to break through, they will be the last games of this calendar year.

The chance to work with this next generation helped convince Pochettino to return after the World Cup. Now comes the harder part: deciding who is ready and how to bring them through.

“We are very happy,” he said, “to have all these potential good players, being young and with the possibility to perform and to play.”