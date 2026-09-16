Cavan Sullivan, Zavier Gozo and Mathis Albert in? Christian Pulisic and Chris Richards rested? Projecting the USMNT's roster for fall friendlies

Luca Bombino, Sergino Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Neil Pierre, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Auston Trusty

In the mix: Max Arfsten, Noahkai Banks, George Campbell, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Justin Che, Peyton Miller, Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, Frankie Westfield

Some familiar faces, of course, but some new ones, so we'll start there.

Pierre is one of the breakout stars of the MLS season, having emerged as a legitimate set-piece weapon. Is he ready for the international level? It is too early to tell, but, at the very least, he's earned it with his play in MLS so far. Meanwhile, the other new face, Bombino, recently left MLS for Stoke City and hasn't looked out of place, which is a good omen for his present and future.

As for the familiar ones, we'll start with Ream. He has not yet called time on his career and, particularly in a camp with so many young players, a veteran leader is needed to set the tone. Ream does that better than anyone. Does that mean he'll be here in 2030? Unlikely. And the same might hold true for 2028 - if the U.S. are involved with a rumored Copa America that year. Right now in 2026, though, he is the right kind of guide for this particular camp, which, it should be noted, includes a stop in his hometown.

Richards, of course, is a notable omission, but that's largely because he could use the time off given his summer injury issues. Everyone knows what Richards is and what he offers, so allowing him to recover a bit and focus on digging Crystal Palace out of their early-season hole is probably for the best.