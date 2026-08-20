A higher ceiling than Moises Caicedo! Carlos Baleba is exactly what Man Utd need - and potentially one of the best midfielders in the world
Manchester United are finally moving again in the transfer market! After a painfully slow summer that has only seen Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos brought in as major signings, the Red Devils have lined up Brighton's Carlos Baleba to complete their midfield ahead of the September 1 deadline.
According to Sky Sports, United are close to reaching a full agreement with Brighton to sign Baleba for a fee in excess of £60 million ($81m), and a five-year contract has already been drawn up for the 22-year-old at Old Trafford. Baleba is now preparing to travel to Manchester and undergo a medical before everything is made official.
This should not be the end of United's summer business - they also ideally need a new left-back and No.9 - but it's a massive step in the right direction. Michael Carrick will certainly have a much better chance of keeping the team on a positive trajectory with Baleba on board, because he is exactly what they've been missing in the engine room.
The end of a long saga
United's imminent capture of Baleba may look like a bolt from the blue given how quiet things have been at Old Trafford since Tielemans signed on July 14, but it's actually the complete opposite. Their interest in Baleba dates all the way back to last summer, when Brighton were valuing the former Lille ace in excess of £100m ($136m).
The INEOS bosses in Manchester baulked at that number, but went on to enquire over his availability again in January - per Sky Sports. Baleba's name was never taken off the table, despite the fact that he struggled for form and fitness throughout the 2025-26 season.
He only played the full 90 minutes for Brighton three times across 35 appearances as his performance levels fell off a cliff. It is conceivable that Baleba's focus waned after the United opportunity came up, and that he may have felt some frustration over the Seagulls' hard stance on his future.
Brighton cannot demand a nine-figure fee for him now, though. United have been rewarded for their patience, and a reduced fee in the region of £60-£70m could end up looking like one of the bargains of the century.
Incredible potential
There is still some risk attached to the move for United. It will probably take a bit of time for Baleba to rediscover his best form after a difficult year, and he will arrive nursing an ankle ligament injury he picked up in pre-season. However, that is not being described as a serious issue -with BBC Sport's Simon Stone reporting a recovery time of two-to-three weeks - and Baleba's motivation will be at an all-time high.
This is a dream move for Baleba at the ideal stage of his fledgling career, and when he's happy and locked in there's no stopping him. Indeed, he was among Cameroon's standout players at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they reached the quarter-finals.
According to The Athletic, United officials kept a close eye on Baleba, and Bryan Mbeumo, across Cameroon's five games and again concluded that the former would be a good fit for the team they are trying to build. He actually has the potential to be a lot more than that.
The United midfield has lacked physicality for many years, which Baleba brings in spades. He's a relentless, aggressive ball-winner who can also carry it up the pitch with real purpose, and he never seems to get tired. It's fair to say that he's still a bit raw, but with the right guidance, there's no reason that Baleba cannot become one of finest No.6s in world football.
How does he fit into Carrick's lineup?
Baleba is a transitional monster with pace to burn and an excellent football brain. He can dominate the middle of the park and break through the lines at will, making him the ideal foil for deep-lying playmaker Tielemans.
Carrick's strongest starting XI will likely include both of them in the double pivot, with Kobbie Mainoo and Santos providing cover, while Mason Mount may be forced out of the picture entirely. Tielemans is replacing the creativity United lost when Casemiro departed, but Baleba will add something completely new.
Once he's back to full fitness, the Lille academy graduate could become an untouchable in the team alongside club captain Bruno Fernandes; he's that good. Baleba will drive United forward, and set the tone for their high press out of possession, snapping at the opposition like a hyena whenever the ball is turned over.
People seem to have forgotten what a force of nature he was in his first two years at Brighton. Last season was surely just a blip. Though Baleba is not yet the finished article, United are getting a player who thrives on the intensity and chaos of the Premier League.
Learning from the best
There's no telling how he will handle the pressure that comes with playing for a club the size of United, but Baleba should slot into Carrick's 4-2-3-1 system without a hitch. He is also extremely ambitious and eager to improve, even putting in extra work on his own to reach his lofty goals.
"I try to take [lessons from] outside of the Premier League. Like Ligue 1, Vitinha or Joao Neves. In La Liga, Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, [Sergio] Busquets," Baleba said in an interview with Sky Sports last December. "I try to learn every day - I'm learning. I'm watching them on YouTube. It's an ambition [of mine] to be the best midfielder in the world."
To achieve that, though, Baleba will have to become a more polished passer. He has similar creative instincts to the players he cited, but lacks the execution, particularly when trying to switch the play or look long.
Baleba will have to sharpen his technical skills, but playing with the likes of Fernandes, Tielemans and Mainoo will help with that. His first job is to break up play and relieve pressure, which he's already a master at. The rest will come as he edges towards his prime years.
'Big brother' to lean on
Baleba's steel and stamina could be vital as United return to playing up to four games per week in 2026-27. The outlook with him looks far brighter for Carrick as he bids to build on the promise of last season's third-place finish.
Linking up with Mbeumo at club level also holds Baleba in good stead to hit the ground running. The duo have won seven and drawn five of their 15 matches together for Cameroon, and Mbeumo has been described as a 'big brother' figure to his compatriot.
If they continue to bring the best out of each other, it could take United to the next level. Baleba has the capability to be a transformative signing, which, ironically, is exactly what the man he replaced at Brighton, Moises Caicedo, was being touted as before Chelsea beat United in that particular transfer race.
Caicedo has gone on to become one of Chelsea's most important players, but Baleba has a higher ceiling, and he's costing United over £40m ($55m) less than the Blues' paid for the Ecuadorian. Baleba is a more dynamic, progressive player, and has more to offer United going forward as he matures.
Carrick and the United recruitment team still have problems to address, but the midfield is about to be ticked off. That alone gives them a fighting chance of success.