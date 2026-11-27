That follows what appears to be a trend in Ballers in God's external communications: a message of acceptance and that Jesus loves everyone, even those who disagree with the network's views - but it's still not entirely clear what those views actually are as they face accusations of homophobia, transphobia and anti-abortionism.

Jon Holmes, founder of Sports Media LGBT+, an advocacy organisation and digital publication focusing on the LGBTQ+ community in sports, has been left unconvinced. "I think there have been some questionable social media posts that the organisation has put out in the past," he tells GOAL. "When it comes to the LGBTQ part of this, I haven't really seen them address that. They did make a statement in the wake of the Nmecha goal celebration controversy, but it wasn't really directly responding to a lot of the key points that were being raised. I feel it's up to them to decide whether or not they want to make their position clear."

Anti-discrimination in football organisation Kick It Out has reported that there was a 24% rise in reports of homophobic incidents at professional level in the UK in 2025-26, as well as a 23% increase in reports of online abuse. However, Holmes insists it's impossible to draw a correlation between that sharp spike and the growing visibility of evangelical Christianity at the highest levels of the game.

"I think it's just too difficult to try to draw connections there. There is no question about trying to implicate people on the basis of their faith, because that would be discriminatory in itself. Nobody that I've encountered in this whole conversation has wanted to potentially ostracise people on the basis of their faith. That's the last thing that anyone wants. But clearly, there are questions to be raised over what Ballers in God have said in the past, and the fact they're not really saying anything now.

"It's not that long ago, only last year during Pride Month, that they were putting out social media posts about rainbow armbands and celebrating the fact that the Premier League was dropping Rainbow Laces. Now, they haven't done that this year, even though the Premier League has moved on to a different campaign. It's not like it's dropped its LGBTQ inclusion values. Ballers in God are not making those kinds of statements on social media this year, from what I've seen. So there does seem to be a change in strategy.

"What we all just need to be conscious of is trying to understand more about the motivations of the organisations. Everybody ultimately should want the same thing: for there to be no form of discrimination, whether that's against people's faith or against people's sexual orientation or gender identity. If we truly believe in creating a game free from discrimination, then we should be sharing the same ambitions."

Daniels argues that the diversification of football, including more vocal Christians in the game, has created the potential for more friction, albeit he does not believe that tension exists in the changing room. "When you work inside a changing room, all that matters to you when you sign a player is whether he's a good character. You want a new left-back or a cover left-back, 'is he a good left-back?'. That's all you care about. You really don't care what he does in his private life, as long as it's legal. You really don't. No manager cares, no director of football cares, no team-mate cares. Not at all. Your private life is your own business.

"I've been around the game all my working life. I've never seen, especially in the more modern era we're discussing now, homophobia inside changing rooms from Christians or non-Christians. That doesn't mean it's true universally, but it's a case study of one person here. In my time in the game, people are just interested in the player."

Daniels also points to the furore surrounding Guehi and Ipswich captain Sam Morsy, a Muslim, during the Rainbow Laces campaign in 2024. The latter refused to wear the rainbow armband altogether on the grounds of his faith. "It brought into the public square something of real significance in a liberal democracy: freedom of speech and expression. That's the wonder of living in a country where you're expected, and the bar is that you respect all faiths, all sexualities and all ethnicities. It's a mutual respect in a democratic setting. That has to be balanced against the freedom of expression to say, 'Well, I don't actually agree with your perspective there, or your philosophical or sociocultural take on that issue'.

"The art of living a truly human, interactive life is to be able to say, 'Well, we can't agree on that, but let's be sure that, as human beings, we may sometimes have to agree to disagree, even on significantly profound and difficult things'. What's happened here is that one incident has blown up the whole conversation around that issue of mutual tolerance, mutual acceptance and the flexibility to have different opinions. That's a democracy, isn't it?

"This would absolutely never have been a conversation 10 or 20 years ago, because there wouldn't have been more than five people who said they had a Christian faith in professional football. Clearly, what's happening here is that the entrance of not just Christian faith, but Muslim faith and other faiths into the game has meant that the equilibrium between a secular perspective and a religious perspective has shifted. There's a greater equilibrium now and therefore more tension, in a way, that simply wouldn't have existed before."