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Athens Kallithea: How an unknown Greek side became one of football's coolest clubs

AKFC's president Ted Philipakos describes the project as "a genuine love story", having played a significant role in transforming their fortunes and identity

Krishan Davis

  • You might not know Athens Kallithea by name, but the chances are that, at some point, you will have glimpsed one of their kits and their unmistakable, retro-infused yet understated designs - either in glossy social edits, on the five-a-side pitch or in a fleeting moment on the streets of the buzziest neighbourhoods of any given city.

    The club already punches well above its weight in Greek football, but a behind-the-scenes transformation has earned them cult status and they continue to amplify their global profile as a football-culture brand. Now, they are aiming for sustained success on and off the pitch, and a first-ever foray into Europe.

    This is the story of how the minnows from Athens have become one of the coolest clubs on the planet - and there's plenty more to come...

  • Breathing 'new life'

    Athens Kallithea Gregoris Lamprakis Stadium
    Athens Kallithea FC

    Athens Kallithea have been transformed since a takeover led by club president Ted Philipakos in 2021, rising back up the Greek football pyramid

    Athens Kallithea in its current guise is the brainchild of New York-born, Greek-American club president, Ted Philipakos. A football-obsessed executive and brand consultant, he was previously heavily involved in the overwhelmingly successful overhaul of Venezia, who went from bankruptcy in Italy's fourth tier to securing promotion to Serie A during his tenure.

    A huge part of that transformation was a slick new brand identity, with Philipakos working on various kit and merch designs alongside manufacturer Kappa that went on to become iconic, earning Venezia the title of "world's most fashionable club" in the eyes of revered style publications like GQ and VERSUS.

    In 2021, the opportunity arose for Ted and his brother Peter to replicate that success in their ancestral home, Athens, where their father had grown up before emigrating to the U.S. in 1973, aged 19. Its one they grabbed with both hands, forming an investor group and leading the acquisition of the club that was then known as Kallithea FC.

    Like Venezia, they were facing serious adversity, finding themselves at serious risk of going bust having tumbled down the Greek football pyramid. Based quite literally "in the shadow of the Acropolis", as Philipakos poetically puts it, their Grigoris Lamprakis Stadium - known colloquially as 'El Paso' - is carved out of a cliff face a stone's throw from the ancient ruin.

    "Basically, we thought, 'why don't we do this in Athens, in a place that we really care about and that really needs change and a breath of fresh air?'," Philipakos tells GOAL. "We decided Kallithea was perfect for us, and bought the club in the third division. The club had a nice little history but had fallen on hard times following the death of its long-time owner Mr. Salevris (Nikos Salevris, who died in 2013), and we wanted to give the club new life. We liked the location, the neighbourhood, the colours, the stadium."

    Alongside a comprehensive rebrand that included changing the name of the club to Athens Kallithea, it wasn't long before they prospered on the pitch. The Five Stars soon progressed to Super League 2 and remarkably earned promotion to the top-flight in 2023-24 after 18 long years away. Despite their status as small fry, Kallithea would take points from Greek giants Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, AEK and PAOK during a memorable campaign that would, ultimately, end in relegation back to the second tier.

  • Going global

    Athens Kalithea third kit
    Athens Kalithea FC

    Kallithea recently dropped their third kit for 2026-27, with the news picked up by outlets around the world

    While the desire to return to the highest echelons of the Greek game still burns strong, Athens Kallithea's profile as a football-culture entity has ballooned even in the second tier, underpinned by an exceptionally strong brand identity, given the size of the club, which has earned them a cult following around the world.

    The Five Stars recently dropped their new third shirt for the 2026-27 campaign, a launch that was picked up by international publications with huge audiences such as SoccerBible, VERSUS and Footy Headlines, while they've previously had mentions in GQ, Highsnobiety and MUNDIAL magazine - all of which are arbiters of influence at the intersection of football and wider culture.

    AKFC's 2024-25 kit collection, which was extended into 2025-26 in defiance of what Philipakos describes as "gross overproduction" in the industry, ultimately sold in as many as 62 different countries around the world. But how have Kallithea cultivated this pervasive relevance despite being a (largely) lower-league team from Greece, a nation on the fringes of Europe's footballing elite?

    Among Kallithea's overseas followers is Luton-based Greek football expert Alex McQuarrie, co-host of the Hellas Footy podcast, who effectively stumbled across the club in 2023. "When I saw El Paso for the first time, I was shocked I hadn't discovered this gem of a stadium in the heart of Athens before," he tells GOAL.

    "Pictures really don't do it justice - Braga's ground (the famous cliff-front Estadio Municipal de Braga) on acid is the only way I can describe it. The pre-match music was a vibe. The fans were loud without being aggressive. Then of course the kits are drop-dead gorgeous. AKFC instantly gained a new admirer."

    After a meeting with Philipakos 18 months later, McQuarrie was hooked. "I was struck by his determination to strive for authenticity, to represent the identity of the area, one of the densest and historically poorest parts of Athens, as sincerely as possible," he says. "And not just through the kits; through social media, through the stadium, through their sponsors, through the overall brand and feel of the club.

    "Obviously the kits are the entry point for most people outside of Greece, but I think that once you are inducted via the jerseys, the story and the ambition of the club feels very against the grain. This isn't another tale of a club owned by a petrostate or a multi-billionaire with the sole aim of becoming the biggest or most successful in the country, no matter the cost. Staying true to the roots of the place, of the people is more important at Athens Kallithea.

    "I reckon tonnes of people are sick to death with lots of aspects of modern football, and this feels like an antidote."

  • 'Genuine love story'

    Athens Kallithea FC Ted Philipakos
    Athens Kallithea FC

    Philipakos' work with the club has been a personal journey, fuelled by love and ambition

    From Philipakos' perspective, this passion-project-gone-global is an endlessly compelling story. "First, it's personal; it's a genuine love story," the chairman says. "In following this club, it's probably unmistakable how much Peter and I love this club and each other. And we've created a small family around that, made of people who feel the same way, including partners, staff, everyone. I'd say that must come through.

    "Second, there's a mission. Look, Peter and I are owners, we've invested a lot and we really need this club to be successful, and yes it would be great to be recognised for what we're building at some point. However, this club isn't driven by ego or greed or something self-serving like that - our motivation is something bigger than us. When the mission is clear and meaningful and it speaks to people, that's going to come through.

    "Third, it definitely helps that I have a pretty distinct aesthetic vision, and it's not just at a surface level but there's depth to it and a cohesion in the way everything comes together, whether it's the shirts, to what you see online, to the music at the stadium, to countless other subtle details. It's a subjective space, but I have the intuition to sense how our club should look and feel. I think that helps grab people's attention."

    Kallithea's president insists their size does not hold them back, and, in fairness, it's difficult to argue with him: "As a smaller club, we don't have the unlimited resources and mainstream reach of elite clubs, but that doesn't limit the strength of our identity. Actually, at some elite clubs, they've grown into these unwieldy corporate entities, and that can start clouding real identity, whereas ours may come through more directly."

  • Signature aesthetic

    Athens Kallithea FC kit
    Athens Kallithea FC

    Philipakos and his team have absolutely nailed Kallithea's retro-inspired visual identity, and that shines through in their kits

    Philipakos' understanding of the zeitgeist is reflected in the enduring global appeal of Kallithea's kits. They bear all the hallmarks of the sleek shirts that sent Venezia into another stratosphere, only with unique touches that make them unmistakably Greek and imbue a sense of belonging to the club and city, including their main sponsor, the National Museum of Contemporary Art (or ΕΜΣΤ), and its distinctive typeface.

    The beauty is in the simplicity of the timeless designs, which ooze cool without being too grandiose when it comes to the retro-inspired aesthetic. This season, the template for their home, away and third strips is led by a simple collar, subtle panelling and pinstripes, and that signature billowiness of a bygone era, which, in tandem, deliver an effortlessly elegant result.

    You know a Kallithea kit will always be accompanied by a beautifully shot, sun-drenched launch more akin to the fashion world, sometimes even on 35mm film, drawing inspiration from the golden era of Greek culture in the 60s and 70s in a nod to the club's genesis in 1966.

    "We blend that into a modern Athenian sensibility," Philipakos tells GOAL. "We like to play with themes of duality that reflect the city of Athens - nostalgic versus contemporary, refined versus rugged, local versus global.

    "I think we have a tradition of strong design and aesthetic sensibility, and that's what you see on the surface, but, especially considering art and fashion are subjective, I think the shirts are resonating with people in part from the context. Meaning, it's not just about the shirt, but about what the shirt represents. I think we've presented an authentic story, and each shirt is another expression of that."

    For outsiders who might never have even been to Athens, McQuarrie believes its the enigma of the club that is so alluring. "There's something mysterious about their visual identity, particularly the badge and the sponsor," he says. "It feels very in-the-know, like a secret only the initiated are aware of. That's always a winning formula for shirt collectors and festival-goers, who wouldn't be seen dead in a CR7 Real Madrid top. But I think the key is to always have a story behind the visuals. Style is important, but substance resonates."

    Philipakos attributes some of the success of the club's rebrand and shirts to the creative freedom afforded him by kit supplier Kappa, who have made a concerted effort to work on bespoke kits with relatively smaller clubs in recent times, like Venezia and Real Betis, rather than attempt to compete with sportswear behemoths like Nike and adidas.

    "With some other brands, you may have little or no creative freedom, you may have templates forced upon you, and timelines can be impractically long," he says. "In contrast, Kappa afforded me creative freedom, and they are willing to be very flexible and responsive. When we've wanted to do something new, they're with us in spirit and ready to work."

  • Mission for Athens & beyond

    Athens Kallithea FC kit
    Athens Kallithea FC

    Athens is at the heart of Philipakos' work at Kallithea - challenging perceptions at home and presenting a vision for the city to the rest of the world

    Kallithea's president and co-owner believes that, through the dissemination of their shirts and unique visual identity around the world, the club has organically become an extension of Athens, appealing to the initiated few who want to own a small part of the city, perhaps so they can flex their knowledge when someone inevitably asks, 'what kit is that?!'.

    "Conveniently, we don't have to do anything but be ourselves, because the local feeling is precisely what the international audience wants," Philipakos explains. "A core part of demand is a kind of remote tourism. When you enter our universe, you're getting a taste of our slice of Athens, and an Athens Kallithea FC shirt is a tangible and wearable extension of that."

    The success of Athens Kallithea's reinvention has undoubtedly been fuelled by a boom in tourism to the Greek capital - a city of 700,000 people that welcomed eight million visitors last year. Like other rough-around-the-edges Mediterranean destinations like Marseille and Naples, it's also become a trendy place to head for young people seeking out buzzy spots and subcultural experiences.

    "Without question, we also have the benefit of being in a beloved city that countless people visit every year," Philipakos says. "It's just a matter of being accessible and leaving a door open for people."

    The intention isn't just to share a small part of the city; Philipakos and Co. are also determined to convey their vision of Athens on an international level. "We have a broader club mission beyond the pitch," he explains. "This mission has an international dimension, where we wanted to present our view of Athens, to create a dialogue between Athens and the rest of the world, and to see better representation of the city within football culture."

    But Kallithea also want to challenge perceptions and shift the narrative at home, too - a response to the violence and hooliganism that plagued Greek football in the early 2020s, resulting in multiple deaths and causing would-be match-goers to stay away. Those days have thankfully passed, but the psychological damage to fans was lasting.

    "We've recognised that the football environment in Greece had become too toxic in recent years, with too much of society turned off and socialised away from the game, and we wanted to create a kind of oasis where things could be different and spark change," Philipakos says. "The result is that we've had people at the stadium who were coming to a football match for the first time ever or in a very long time, and it's been in perfect harmony with our traditional fans, and we want to continue down that road and bring people together in a spirit of community."

    The partnership with the EMST forms part of that, which has helped Kallithea "break preconceived notions about a football club", connecting them to people and culture "beyond football's traditional boundaries".

  • Promotion push

    Athens Kallithea FC
    Athens Kallithea FC

    Athens Kallithea have made a strong start to the season and will be pushing for promotion once again

    Although AKFC's unprecedented off-field success has underpinned the business model, they are now pushing for more progress on it, with Vangelis Moras' side right in the mix to be promoted from Super League 2 once again. They sit third in the table at the time of writing, level on points with second-placed Panionios.

    Becoming one football's coolest and most stylish clubs is all good and well, but Philipakos is determined to deliver substance in the form of tangible results, too. There are plans to consolidate by opening a physical space in Athens in 2027, and they want to revamp El Paso, transforming it into a hub for the community.

    Asked about the significance of potentially returning to the top-flight, he tells GOAL: "It's massive. Our club belongs at the top level, in every respect. This club gets a lot of attention for its brand, but purely from a football perspective, we've done a lot of work to be proud of, and it's time to take the step back up. And, simply put, the Super League brings the financial stability that we need to continue growing."

    It's an exciting time for Greek football, with a golden generation of players emerging at international level and many of them signing for leading European clubs for big fees in the summer, including Arsenal's Christos Tzolis and Borussia Dortmund's Konstantinos Karetsas, while the Super League is rising back up UEFA's coefficient rankings.

    Kallithea's aspirations don't end there; they have European football in their sights. "We think that we can continue to punch above our weight," the chairman continues. "We're aiming to win promotion back to the Super League this season, and we want to eventually compete for fifth place and UEFA competition. There's precedent and we think we can achieve that one day."

    A club rebuilt on a foundation of profound love, ambition and authenticity that is on a skyward trajectory under the Philipakos brothers' stewardship, you'd be ill advised to bet against Athens Kallithea's meteoric rise continuing for some time yet.