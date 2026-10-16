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Aaron Bouwman: Ajax's bright new centre-back determined to become a star for the Netherlands

The centre-back has his eye on becoming a star for the Netherlands national team amid his breakthrough at Ajax

Peter McVitie

  • Aaron Bouwman entered the esteemed Ajax youth academy as an 11-year-old with dreams of becoming a star striker for the biggest team in the Netherlands.

    Six years later, he emerged in the first-team as one of his nation's most promising centre-backs.

    Eligible for three national teams, the towering defender's ultimate ambition is breaking into the Oranje starting XI. He might even have caught the eye of new boss Xavi last month were it not for a brutal collision with PSV’s Ruben van Bommel that landed him in hospital

    Fit again and set to return to Michel Sanchez’s starting XI, the defensive prospect will be eager to pick up where he left off to continue his rise and help restore Ajax as Eredivisie title challengers.

    GOAL takes a look at the latest gem from De Toekomst’s production line.

  • The start

    Aaron Bouwman

    Although he started as a striker, he has grown into a promising centre-back during his journey through De Toekomst

    Bouwman is the product of a chance meeting in Amsterdam. His English mother met his father, a die-hard Ajax fan, in a bar while the dancer was visiting the Dutch capital with friends.

    Their son was born in Haarlem and at the age of 11 joined Ajax’s De Toekomst academy from partner club Koninklijke HFC.

    Although he saw himself as a striker, coaches felt his physical attributes made him an ideal defender, a decision that worried Bouwman.

    "I can't remember exactly what I was thinking at the time, but I think something like: ‘sh*t, this is a bit less than ideal’. Defending is really very different from scoring goals," he said, though in hindsight the switch has worked in his favour.

    "When you see where I have ended up, they were right and it was a good step."

    Eligible to play for England, Netherlands and, due to his ancestry, Jamaica, he has his heart set on wearing the famous Oranje jersey, having made frequent appearances for the national youth teams from Under-15s to U19s.

    "For me, the choice isn’t difficult," he told Elf Voetbal in April. "That is and remains the Netherlands. Playing for Jamaica or England is not an option. I want to seize my chance in the senior Oranje team when the time comes."

    His stable rise through the ranks at De Toekomst culminated in his professional debut at the age of 16 in Dutch football’s second tier with Ajax's reserves towards the end of the 2023-24 season.

    "That feeling was truly indescribable," he said. "Really beautiful. I love dribbling, have a good passing game, and a lot of height and physicality. The only things I can still improve are aerial duels and leadership at the back."

    After a smattering of appearances for the second team and some bright displays for the U19s, he earned a place on the senior team’s bench a few times in the following campaign, but injuries restricted his exposure to the professional game that season.

    "First I had my hip, and then in the first match back with Jong Ajax, my ankle twisted. That wasn't pleasant," he said last year.

    Upon his return, John Heitinga handed the 17-year-old his Eredivisie debut, trusting him to start against Telstar in the first game of the 2025-26 campaign.

    "When pre-season started, I named making my debut in the first team as my main goal and hoped to get a lot of minutes in Jong Ajax," he told Elf. "Two days before the opening match against Telstar, I heard from the coach that I was going to start. I immediately sent a message in the family group chat.

    "There were many family members and friends in the stands watching me. I was a bit nervous beforehand. Playing for the first time in the Johan Cruijff Arena, where for years as a youth player I watched Ajax matches from the second tier with my teammates, where I saw many great Champions League matches. And now I was standing on the pitch myself.

    "Before the match against Telstar, I knew where my parents, grandparents, aunt and friends from Haarlem were sitting. Just before the game, I waved to them. I try to do that before every match. It feels familiar."

  • The breakthrough

    FBL-EUR-C1-QARABAG-AJAX
    AFP

    Last season was a bit of a hectic one, but Bouwman reached important milestones along the way

    An injury kept him out for the next month and he returned to the second tier, but when new senior boss Fred Grim stepped into the dugout, he wasted no time bringing the young defender back into the fold when he needed him.

    Right away he scored his first goal with a great run towards the front post, volleying in a corner from Oscar Gloukh to seal a 2-0 win against Groningen. Just over a week later, he was partnering Youri Baas in defence again in his first Champions League match - a 4-2 win in Azerbaijan against Qarabag.

    "After my Eredivisie debut, I cautiously considered playing in the Champions League," Bouwman admitted. "I hadn't expected to be this far already this season."

    Despite appearing on the grand stage at such an age, the teenager remains grounded and has already started a collection of mementos from his fledgling career.

    "I kept the shirt [from my debut]. It’s at home, ready to be framed," he said. "The stains are still on it… I also kept my shirts from the away matches against Qarabag and Villarreal [in January] in the Champions League. I don't have anything from Jong Ajax - we have to hand those shirts back after the match."

    With Ajax’s third coach of that season, Oscar Garcia, preferring more experienced options Ko Itakura and Josip Sutalo, Bouwman continued to be rotated in and out of the side over the remainder of the campaign. He finished with eight Eredivisie appearances plus two crucial outings in the European play-offs as Ajax settled for a place in the UEFA Conference League.

  • How it's going

    Aaron Bouwman Ajax Ruben van Bommel PSV

    Ajax put their faith in him from the start of the season, but a nasty collision saw him ruled out for a month

    In the summer, Ajax director Jordi Cruyff opted to offload Sutalo and Itakura, paving the way for Bouwman to become the first-choice partner for 23-year-old Baas.

    The 19-year-old seized the opportunity, starting 10 matches and looking comfortable despite showing glimpses of inexperience and a lack of concentration.

    Yet, just as he was solidifying his place, he was brutally cut down in a heavy collision with Ruben van Bommel during the home defeat to rivals and reigning champions PSV in September.

    The defender was admitted to hospital overnight with a bruised sternum and lung, ruling him out for the remainder of the month. Van Bommel later admitted fault for the reckless challenge, admitting it was "a bit rash" and noting he had messaged Bouwman to apologise amid the backlash that included one journalist bizarrely suggesting the 22-year-old PSV star seek psychological help.

    For Bouwman, the internal damage made for an agonising recovery.

    "A bruised lung while breathing was the most unpleasant thing. I had never had that before, so that was something new as well," he told ESPN. "Over the past few weeks I have been working hard to come back strongly. I'm happy that I can stand here again."

    New Ajax boss Michel was equally relieved to welcome the 19-year-old back into contention, bringing him on as a substitute against NEC last weekend.

    "Bouwman is a very important player for us. He had a great start to the season. He is ready to play and we are very happy that he is back," he said.

    Now recovered and back playing, the teenager was in the starting XI for the Conference League defeat against Hajduk Split.

    "I came through it well in the end. There's nothing wrong any more," he said. "I've completely left it behind me now and I don't really feel the need to talk about it any further."

  • Strengths

    Aaron Bouwman Ajax

    Tall, strong and with technical ability typical of an Ajax defender, he has been tipped for a bright future

    Ajax’s youth coaches have been fully validated in their prediction that Bouwman would prove more adept at stopping goals than he would be at scoring them - a transition the player himself accepts with a smile.

    "To be perfectly honest, that attacking intuition isn't quite there anymore," he told the club's website. "Perhaps the sense of positioning is still there, but the finishing is pretty much gone."

    While his finishing may have faded, his towering 1.98m frame gives him a natural advantage in aerial duels. Yet, Bouwman possesses many traits of a typical Ajax centre-back, blending physical stature with exceptional ball-playing ability and passing vision.

    Former Eredivisie defender Timo Letschert recently praised the teenager’s rapid development, telling VoetbalPrimeur: "I am a really big fan of Bouwman. I have seen his development over the past two years and he is increasingly becoming a real man. Athletically, one of the best in the Eredivisie.

    “Also, how he can dribble forward with the ball at his feet and basically how he runs away from everyone - I don't see that much in the Eredivisie."

    Midfielder Sean Steur, who traded Ajax for Newcastle in the summer, picked Bouwman as the Ajax player he has "high expectations" of this season.

    Bouwman’s composure on the ball and commanding presence stem directly from studying the best defender his country has produced for generations.

    "Virgil van Dijk is my great role model," he said. "His composure on the ball, his technique, his passing, but also his defending. It's just his whole presence."

    While expecting him to follow in the footsteps of Van Dijk - who also started out as a forward - may be unrealistic, a call up to the national team is surely a matter of time.

    "Aaron is a balanced individual, an eager learner," ex-Ajax defender and coach Heitinga told VI. "He is also someone who listens very well to advice, not only from the staff but also from the players. And he picks it up very quickly."

  • Room for improvement

    Shelbourne FC v AFC Ajax - UEFA Conference League Third Qualifying Round 2nd leg
    Getty Images Sport

    The young defender is aware he still has a long way to go if he is to fulfil his potential

    At 19, he is still adapting to the physical and mental demands of top-flight football, but consistency in concentration across an entire match remains a key issue for Bouwman.

    Lapses in focus have occasionally crept into his game, leading to misjudged aerial balls or taking a second too long in possession under pressure - as noted by Letschert, who highlighted that Bouwman still has moments of vulnerability when defending deep or taking risks with his passing.

    Bouwman, however, possesses the self-awareness required to iron out these flaws, taking an objective view of his own performances. Reflecting on last season’s outing against Groningen, he was aware of his shortcomings.

    "I am always critical of myself; I often look first at the things that didn't go so well," Bouwman admitted. "In that match [vs Groningen], things sometimes took just a little too long on the ball, and there was that moment in the penalty area in the second half. That dribble - that's when I realised: ‘this is a bit too much, a bit too risky’.

    "With those kinds of things, it might take some getting used to again after such a long time. The coach said so too, that it was just a bit too much risk. And a number of guys also indicated that it needs to be a bit faster, but I didn't necessarily get a telling-off, though."

  • Premier League bound?

    Aaron Bouwman Ajax PSV

    A few clubs have been monitoring the progress of the half-English teenager

    The defender’s rise in Amsterdam has inevitably caught the attention of scouts across Europe, with English clubs closely monitoring him.

    According to reports from ChronicleLive, he is already on Newcastle's radar, while Chelsea, Everton and Brighton have also had scouts tracking his performances.

    With family living in London and near Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, he makes regular trips to the English capital each year and may feel his future lies in the English top-flight.

    Luring him away from Amsterdam will be no small feat, though, as Ajax secured his long-term future with a contract running until June 2030, and the Dutch giants are in no rush to cash in such a gem.

    He is in the right environment for a young player still getting used to top-flight football. He has a rare opportunity to learn about the hazards of the Premier League, with ex-Everton player Davy Klaassen and Steven Berghuis, whose time at Watford fell apart rapidly, providing invaluable advice as team-mates.

    "Definitely on a professional level," Bouwman says of how his more experienced team-mates have helped him. "The way they work on their bodies and what they do for it every day is extraordinary. They help with coaching on the field, too. As a central defender, it's important for me to keep talking."

  • What next?

    Shelbourne FC v AFC Ajax - UEFA Conference League Third Qualifying Round 2nd leg
    Getty Images Sport

    The centre-back must build momentum again after recovering from the brutal collision

    Now that Bouwman has fully recovered from his horrific chest injury, he appears to have locked down his place in the Ajax backline once again.

    Sitting fifth in the Eredivisie and struggling in the Conference League after two matches, the Dutch giants need him to become a consistent and reliable performer if they are to mount a serious challenge for silverware this campaign.

    If he continues to improve his strength and technique while eradicating the frequent lapses in concentration, he will grow into a defensive leader for the Dutch giants.