Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't think there will be Romelu Lukaku feud fireworks when Sweden meet Belgium in Euro 2024 qualifiers

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has ruled out more quarrels with Romelu Lukaku when Sweden host Belgium in their Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday.

Ibrahimovic and Lukaku clashed in 2021

Sweden come up against Belgium on Friday

But Zlatan says there won't be more fireworks

WHAT HAPPENED? The pair famously clashed in a Coppa Italia quarter-final back in January 2021, in which both forwards scored but Inter prevailed 2-1. A lot has changed since that date, with Lukaku trying and failing at Chelsea before returning to Italy, and Ibrahimovic helping Milan win the 2021-22 Scudetto. Friday's European qualifier will be the first meeting between the two in some time, but the big Swede played down any lasting rivalries, calling it "a normal game" from a "tough group".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since the pair's feud over two years ago, Ibrahimovic has undergone and since recovered from knee surgery, following a ruptured ACL back in May 2022. He recently made a return for Milan having missed a staggering 280 days of action, and become Serie A's oldest scorer with his penalty in a 3-1 defeat at Udinese on Sunday.

But the Sweden international admitted he never thought about leaving Milan despite his injury, stating: “Leaving Milan after the title would have been too easy. I am here to make the difference, if not I wouldn’t be here. I was celebrated for being the oldest goalscorer in Serie A, but I don’t want records because I am old, I want them because I am myself. I don’t want to talk about my age, I have a lot to show to prove to those who thought I was finished that they were wrong."

WHAT NEXT FOR IBRAHIMOVIC? Zlatan and Lukaku will come face-to-face on Friday, before Sweden host Azerbaijan the following Monday in the second of their two qualifiers.