'Ziyech is a joy to play with' - Mount hails 'world-class' Chelsea team-mate

The England international heaped praise upon the Moroccan winger after his superb display against Burnley at the weekend

Mason Mount says Hakim Ziyech is "a joy to play with" and has hailed his new team-mate as "world-class".

Chelsea reached an agreement to sign Ziyech for an initial fee of €40 million (£36m/$47m) from in January, and he joined up with Frank Lampard's squad at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Supporters were made to wait before seeing the 27-year-old in action as he struggled with fitness issues, but have been rewarded for their patience over the past week.

Ziyech scored a fine individual goal on his first start for the Blues in a 4-0 win over Krasnodar on Wednesday, and retained a place in Lampard's line-up for a trip to Turf Moor three days later.

The Moroccan doubled his account in a Chelsea shirt with a strike to open the scoring against , and produced a superb pass to set up a goal for Timo Werner with Kurt Zouma also finding the back of the net in an impressive 3-0 victory.

That result saw Lampard's men move up to sixth in the Premier League, four points behind leaders and reigning champions after seven fixtures.

The Blues are now being billed as potential title contenders, and Mount thinks Ziyech has added a new dimension to the team in the final third of the pitch.

"We know what he can do on the ball and what he brings to the team," the international said of the ex-Ajax star after the win at Burnley. "[He's a] World-class player, obviously coming in and scoring the other night [against Krasnodar] and scoring on his Premier League debut. He’s a brilliant player.

"He’s a joy to play with, very clever on the ball, he brings a lot to the team. He’s a very good player."

Lampard also heaped praise upon Ziyech, telling a post-match press conference: "I expected a lot of him because I was very aware of his qualities and how important they can be to the club.

"He brings a different property to us, with an eye for a pass, his receiving, crossing and assist-making. His work-rate off the ball is very, very good as well. He has brought those qualities and comes with real confidence. He has given us a big boost."

Ziyech's next chance to shine will likely come when Chelsea play host to in another Champions League group stage clash in midweek, before their attention switches to a meeting with at Stamford Bridge on November 7.