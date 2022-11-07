'I want to kill it!' - Zinchenko vows to 'destroy' Arsenal top-four stereotype and insists Gunners can challenge Man City for Premier League title

Oleksandr Zinchenko says Arsenal must 'kill and destroy' the stereotype of being a club that is aiming solely for the top four.

Zinchenko won four Premier League titles with City

Returned against Chelsea after injury

Arsenal's best ever start to a league season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners returned to the top of the Premier League on Sunday thanks to a 1-0 win at Chelsea, a success that saw then move back above Manchester City following their 2-1 victory over Fulham 24 hours earlier. Few expect Mikel Arteta’s side to keep up the pace with City over the course of the season, but Zinchenko - who moved to the Emirates from the Etihad in the summer - says he and his team-mates must not set a limit on their ambitions this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the press after the win at Stamford Bridge, the Ukraine international said: “I got used to hearing that Arsenal means straight away in your mind, top four, top four. I really want to kill and destroy this stereotype. We need to look further, and I think this team, this group of people, the fans, they deserve more.

“We need hard work and let’s see at the end of season. You ask me if we can challenge Man City. Of course, they are an amazing team, but you never know what can happen in football. We need to go step by step with every single game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A win for Arsenal at Wolves next weekend means they will go into the break for the World Cup sitting at least two points clear of City at the top of the table. "I think it is an important feeling for everyone," added Zinchenko. "But let’s focus now on Brighton [Carabao Cup match on Wednesday night] and then Wolves. Then if we are there (top of the League), it’s perfect for us."

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal have kept five clean sheets from their seven Premier League away games so far this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners return to action on Wednesday night when they host Brighton in the Carabao Cup.