Zidane expects Ramos to remain at Real Madrid for ‘many years’ & isn’t looking for a new deal himself

The Blancos boss is tied to a contract through to 2022 and would prefer to see fresh terms thrashed out with key men on the field

Zinedine Zidane believes Sergio Ramos will sign a new contract at and spend “many years” with the club, but the Frenchman insists he is not looking for fresh terms of his own.

The Blancos have a number of players due to hit free agency at the end of the season.

Talismanic club captain Ramos falls into that category, with the World Cup winner yet to agree an extension.

Zidane believes a deal will be done with the 34-year-old defender and that those on the pitch will continue to remain a priority when it comes to planning for the future.

The Frenchman told reporters when asked about contract talks and whether he would like to form part of those discussions: “I have a contract, until 2022. So, I’m not going to ask for anything.

“I’m going to keep working. I’m happy to be at this great club. I’m lucky to say I’m at the best club in the world. I just hope that the players can stay and that we can keep working with them.

“When a player wants to stay that means a lot. With Sergio Ramos, I see him staying for many years. He’s looking after himself well and I’m not surprised about what he’s achieving.”

Real, who have rediscovered a spark of late after stumbling out of the blocks in 2020-21, will be back in action on Sunday away at .

Zidane has revealed that Vinicius Junior is unlikely to play any part in that contest, as the Brazilian youngster struggles with illness, while no risks will be take on Eden Hazard as the Belgian forward recovers from his latest injury setback.

“I don’t think we’ll have [Vinícius],” Zidane said. “He’s not well, he’s not comfortable. We’ll see for tomorrow.

“[As for Hazard], I think he’s good. He’s almost totally recovered. I don’t say fully recovered because he’s still missing something to play.

“He’s training well, with consistency. I think in a short time he’ll be playing with the team.

“It’s a shame what has happened with him over this past year and a bit, as it’s been difficult. I don’t like to see players injured.

“He’d never had injuries before arriving and was always playing regularly. We just want him to be back for good when he’s back. So, I just call for calm. We don’t want to rush him back too quickly.”