Price drop? USMNT'S Yunus Musah set to seal AC Milan transfer after Valencia agree to lower fee

Soham Mukherjee
Yunus Musah Valencia 2022-23Getty
MilanY. MusahTransfersSerie AValenciaPrimera División

United States international Yunus Musah is reportedly set to join AC Milan after Valencia agreed to lower their demands.

  • Musah set to leave Valencia
  • On his way to AC Milan
  • Personal terms already agreed with Rossoneri

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Relevo, the Spanish outfit is ready to lower their demand from €25m (£21m/$28m) for the midfielder which has put the deal back on track. Milan were ready to offer €18m (£15m/$20m) plus bonuses but that bid was rejected by Valencia. However, it is understood that the deal has been settled for €20m (£17m/$22m) after an agreement was reached between the two sides.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Che believe that Musah only wants Milan and hence they have agreed to compromise to expedite the transfer. The USMNT star has already agreed personal terms with Milan and a transfer is now thought to be close. He will reportedly sign a deal worth €2 million a year with Stefano Pioli's side and link up with USMNT team-mate Christian Pulisic at Milan.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, the Lombardy outfit is busy lightening their squad and are ready to offload Ante Rebic to Besiktas. According to Sky Sports Italy, it will be a loan deal with a buy option in the contract.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Yunus Musah ValenciaGetty ImagesRebic MilanGetty

WHAT NEXT? Musah spent significant time in Arsenal’s academy system as a youngster and also holds an Italian passport which will ensure that he will not occupy a non-EU spot. During his four-year stint in Spain, he has made 108 senior appearances and boasts of scoring five goals.

