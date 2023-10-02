'He cost us a lot' - Xavi names Man Utd star Marcus Rashford as the player his Barcelona side have found the most difficult to stop during his tenure

Xavi picked three players which include Marcus Rashford against whom his Barcelona have struggled to defend the most.

Xavi names the toughest player to stop for Barca

Xavi considers Rashford a dangerous opposition

Rashford scored against Barca in the Europa League

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona legend took over at the club as their manager in 2021 and in his first full season at the club, he helped them clinch La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana trophy during the 2023-24 campaign. After being in charge of the Catalan giants for close to two years now, Xavi revealed the players he thinks caused the most problems for his defenders during his stint.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the Barca boss was asked about a player that was the most difficult to stop to which he replied: "(Marcus) Rashford cost us a lot. Also Vinicius (Jr.), (Karim) Benzema."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford scored a goal in Camp Nou last season during the first leg of Barcelona and Manchester United's Europa League knockout stage play-offs clash. United eventually held the home team to a 2-2 draw before beating them 2-1 at Old Trafford to qualify for the next round. Benzema in his last season at Real Madrid, scored five goals against Barcelona which includes a hat-trick in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg. Vinicius scored just once against Xavi's side last season.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will next face Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday.