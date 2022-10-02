Xavi hails 'extraordinary' Ansu Fati who grabbed match-winning assist for Barcelona following Spain snub

Xavi has hailed Ansu Fati after the attacker registered a match-winning assist against Mallorca on Saturday night.

Fati made first start of season

Made crucial assist for Lewandowski winner

Xavi praised him after missing out on Spain squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Fati started his first Liga match of the season this weekend, and provided the winning assist for talisman Robert Lewandowski. The youngster was left out of the Spain squad during the recent international break, but Xavi placed his faith in the attacker, which he ultimately repaid.

WHAT HE SAID: "Ansu has been very good, I have seen him at 100%, these two weeks have dome him very well, he has been extraordinary in training. Ansu has proposed to be important, and I'm convinced that he will be," Xavi told reporters following his side's 1-0 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Still 19-years-old, Fati has struggled with injuries since his breakthrough when he was just 16. However, he has been impressive this term, registering two goals and three assists despite receiving limited minutes.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR FATI? After making the starting XI for the first time this season in the league, Fati will be hoping to gain a first-team place permanently and force his way back into the Spain squad ahead of the World Cup next month.