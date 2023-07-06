'We need more reinforcements' - Xavi demands more signings despite Barcelona's financial problems

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez insisted on the need for further signings to compete for silverware, despite the club's financial challenges.

WHAT HAPPENED? A host of stars including Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Samuel Umtiti have left the Catalan club while they have acquired the services of Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez to reinforce the squad. Although Xavi acknowledged the efforts of the technical staff and the club president, he emphasized the importance of further strengthening the squad to meet fans' expectations and deliver silverware.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We’re still missing pieces, we can’t fool the fans. I think we can strengthen more, but the technical staff are working very hard, the president is doing a very good job. We must strengthen ourselves, the president knows that, Mateu [Alemany] knows that, we must not deceive anyone. The market will be long, it’s open until the 31st of August, and we need to be as competitive as possible," he told reporters during the presentation of his football camp.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Xavi is well aware of Barcelona's struggles with Financial Fair Play and understands that the club cannot afford to sign their primary targets. However, he assured that the club will do their best and informed that they are also looking at options from the club's famous La Masia academy to plug any gaps.

"We are in a complicated situation and perhaps we can't bring in what we set out to do because of financial fair play, but more things are going to come. I can't name names but we are working to make the team more competitive," he added.

"We must look to the home-grown players I am one of those who look down and I will continue to do so. With [left-back Alejandro] Balde you have an example. We had a different idea with him [last summer] and then he exploded during the preseason and ended up being a key player. This is the way forward and in the academy, we have good things [going on] that we have to take advantage of and strengthen," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will return to the USA for their pre-season tour where they will face Juventus, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and AC Milan respectively from July 22 to August 1.