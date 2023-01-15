Xavi tells Barcelona's Super Cup heroes they've 'set themselves free from unfair criticism'

Xavi praised his squad after they beat Real Madrid in the Super Cup final on Sunday, asserting that the win could be a turning point for the team.

Barca claimed Spanish Super Cup

3-1 win over Real Madrid

Xavi's first trophy as Barca boss

WHAT HAPPENED? Xavi gave his team all of the plaudits after taking home his first trophy as Barcelona manager. The second-year boss asserted that the win would release the pressure on a relatively young squad, and set them up for a more successful future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This squad has received a lot of unfair criticism, and today many players have set themselves free," Xavi said. "They will work more calmly."

The manager also acknowledged the pressure that can come for playing for the Blaugrana.

"I've been here for so many years and I know how much players suffer when things don't go well. Today is the start of a new positive dynamic," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi has been in the Barcelona job for 15 months, and claimed his first trophy Sunday, with his team outclassing Real Madrid in a 3-1 win.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Catalan club continue their pursuit of more titles as they face Ceuta in the Copa Del Rey next week.