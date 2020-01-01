'Xabi Alonso has the empathy you need' - Former midfielder can be future Bayern Munich manager, says Rummenigge

The Bundesliga champions' chairman remains in contact with the Spaniard and says he would interest the club as head coach at some point

Xabi Alonso has the qualities required to succeed as a head coach in the modern game and could be a possible future manager for , says CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Spanish World Cup winner Alonso spent three seasons at Allianz Arena between 2014 and 2017 before the cultured midfielder called time on his distinguished playing career.

Alonso won three titles, a DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup during his time at Bayern and is now in charge of the B team at , the club with who he rose through the youth ranks and started in the professional game.

More teams

Rummenigge remains in contact with Alonso and foresees a time when the Spaniard is back at Bayern, this time in the dugout.

"He will be a coach who may be of interest to FC Bayern at some point in the future. I can imagine that," Rummenigge told Bild. "We are still friends today, he reports regularly.

"Xabi Alonso has this empathy that you need. Especially with today's generation of players to spin such a common thread with them."

An exceptional footballer and a wonderful man. Thank you for everything, @XabiAlonso. #GraciasXabi pic.twitter.com/xZ8UUfJ2Fc — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 20, 2017

Rummenigge hopes such a scenario does not occur too soon, though, given the success enjoyed under Hansi Flick.

Former assistant Flick led Bayern to a Bundesliga, Pokal and treble last term and Rummenigge is confident of a long association between club and coach.

"I hope he stays [a] long, long, long [time]. This is a coach who for the first time I trust will stay long," he added. "Three to five years, that would be an extraordinary period."

Among the other topics discussed were who Rummenigge felt were the most important transfers of his tenure in the boardroom.

Unsurprisingly, Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and superstar striker Robert Lewandowski were highlighted as such transfers.

Article continues below

"Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski were the most important transfers," he said.

Current Bayern manager Flick could win his fourth trophy in less than a year in charge of the club this week, as the Bundesliga champions take on in the final of the DFL-Supercup.

Dortmund finished second behind Bayern in the German top flight last season, with the Munich side beating in the DFB-Pokal final and in the Champions League showpiece.