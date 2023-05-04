Xabi Alonso disputes Real Madrid and Tottenham rumours, saying Bayer Leverkusen 'still have a lot to achieve'

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has brushed aside all the rumours linking him away from Germany this summer.

Alonso linked with Real Madrid, Spurs

Leverkusen coach dismisses all rumours

Believes his team still have a lot to achieve

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Real Madrid and Liverpool legend has transformed Bayer Leverkusen since taking over the job and wants to achieve much more with them.

Numerous reports stated that Alonso's former club, Real Madrid, and Spurs are interested in acquiring the Spaniard's services, but the 41-year-old is totally focused on achieving success with Die Schwarzroten.

WHAT THEY SAID: In the pre-match press conference ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's home game against Koln in the Bundesliga that is scheduled to take place on Friday evening, Alonso was asked about his future amid the Real Madrid and Spurs rumours.

“I've been in football for many years, rumours are normal but we [Bayer Leverkusen] still have a lot to achieve,” Alonso declared when one of the reporters asked the 41-year-old about his future.

“That's why my head is 100 percent here for the last few months. And my head is also 100 percent here for next season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Those words certainly mean that the former Real Sociedad B team head coach will not be leaving the Bay Arena this summer as he intends to help Leverkusen scale bigger heights and hone them into Bundesliga title contenders.

Since taking over the reins in October, Alonso has completely transformed Leverkusen. He helped them change into one of the best teams in the Bundesliga from relegation contenders in a matter of seven months.

In the 31 games Alonso has been in charge of Leverkusen, they have won 17 games (D7, L7), which is quite a terrific number for a team that was battling relegation before the World Cup.

They find themselves in the sixth spot on the Bundesliga table at 48 points after 30 games, with 43 of those coming under Alonso in just 22 games. They are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the league (W6 D3), which includes the 2-1 win over Bayern Munich.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR XABI ALONSO? The Basque native will once again be on the touchline when Bayer Leverkusen host Koln on Friday evening.

Alonso's side will then lock horns against Roma - coached by one of Alonso's managers when he was a player, Jose Mourinho - on May 11 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final.