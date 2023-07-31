Wrong red! Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughter wears Mohamed Salah Liverpool shirt despite father’s strong ties to Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo may be a legend at Manchester United, but his daughter has been spotted wearing the shirt of arch-rivals Liverpool.

  • Portuguese took in two spells at Old Trafford
  • Also spent time with Real Madrid & Juventus
  • Now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese icon has taken in two spells at Old Trafford, with the most recent of those coming to an acrimonious end in November 2022. Ronaldo’s reputation was soured in the eyes of some by his antics prior to leaving Manchester, and he has done little to rebuild those bridges by allowing his daughter to sport the colours of Liverpool. Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, revealed in a post on Instagram that her daughter Alana Martina is the proud owner of a jersey sporting ‘M. Salah 11’ on the back.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One of Ronaldo’s other children is seen sporting a purple Real Madrid shirt, which suggests that the Liga giants still hold a special place in his heart following a record-breaking stint at Santiago Bernabeu between 2009 and 2018 – during which he scored 450 goals in 438 appearances.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo – who has 200 caps for Portugal to his name - is now plying his club trade outside of Europe, with the most lucrative contract in world football being worked on at Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr.

