Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds jokes Rob McElhenney missed meeting with UK prime minister Rishi Sunak because he's 'having a word with Man Utd’s youth team goalie'

WHAT HAPPENED? Although Wrexham pulled off a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in a pre-season friendly, their win was overshadowed by Paul Mullin's horrific injury. The striker accidentally clashed with Red Devils' keeper Bishop while chasing a long ball which left him reeling on the ground in pain. After almost 10 minutes of medical attention, he was stretchered off with an oxygen mask on his face and taken to hospital with a punctured lung.

The incident has certainly not gone down well with Wrexham. Reynolds met the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at his official residence at 10 Downing Street earlier this week, but fellow Dragons co-owner McElhenney was not present along with him. While explaining his absence in an Instagram post, Reynolds aimed a savage dig at United keeper Bishop: "With Deadpool paused, we visited 10 Downing to discuss the excellence of UK film crews and @maximumeffort. Aside from shooting back home, the UK is my favourite place to make a movie. Hoping to see even more film work head to Wales. Rob would have joined but he’s currently having a word with Man Utd’s youth team goalie."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin has been diagnosed with a small puncture in his lung as a result of the collision which will now sideline him for the start of the season. However, he is recovering well and posted an update on his Instagram story where he is seen with an oxygen mask on and wires hooked up to his body.

WHAT NEXT? Mullin is set to miss Wrexham's next friendly against Philadelphia Union II on July 29 and his date of return remains uncertain as of now.