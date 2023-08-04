Wrexham sign ex-Premier League star! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side confirm purchase of James McClean from Wigan

Wrexham have completed the signing of James McClean from Wigan just a day before their first match of the League Two season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham have confirmed the signing of the 34-year-old from Wigan on a one-year contract. They have reportedly paid £250,000 for him. It is the Welsh side's second acquisition of the summer after Will Boyle, a seasoned central defender. McClean's experience will no doubt help Wrexham as they look to consolidate in the Football League - he has 100 international caps and won Wigan's player of the year last campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not only does the move represent a shrewd piece of business by the Red Dragons, it also goes a long way in softening the Paul Mullin shaped hole in their side. The talismanic striker suffered a punctured lung against Manchester United last month and while McClean probably won't come up with the goals, his quality will shine through in League Two.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCCLEAN? Due to the timing of the signing, McClean will not feature in Wrexham's League Two opener against MK Dons on Saturday. He'll likey play a bigger role in Carabao Cup First Round Tie against, ironically, Wigan on August 8.