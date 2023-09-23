Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson relishing Stockport rivalry & explains how owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney helped Red Dragons to match their opponents

Phil Parkinson says he is relishing the developing rivalry between his Wrexham side and fellow League Two outfit Stockport County.

Wrexham face Stockport in League Two

Both sides recently promoted back to the EFL

Parkinson admits rivalries are good to have

WHAT HAPPENED? The two sides are set to face off in League Two this afternoon, with Wrexham currently unbeaten ever since their opening-day defeat to MK Dons. They could climb to the top of the table with victory at Edgeley Park, with a sell-out crowd expected. It's the first time the clubs have done battle since the 2021-22 campaign, when Stockport pipped the Wrexham to promotion at the end of Ryan Reynolds' and Rob McElhenney's first full season as owners of the club.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is good to have rivalries," Parkinson told The Leader in the build-up to the game. "We know our squad wasn't good enough that season leading into January. We then made improvements and we had a real go at it, we gave everything we could, but Stockport probably had a little bit more strength in depth at the time. We got to the summer and reviewed how we could improve it again with the staff and owners and then we got promotion. We are continually evolving as a team, not just bringing new players in but working with the ones we have got to keep getting better, and we have got to keep striving for that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Much of Wrexham's improvement has been bankrolled by their Hollywood owners, although there are a number of players who have been with the club throughout its journey back to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM: With aspirations of yet another promotion this season, Wrexham bolstered their squad in the summer once more, with veteran forward and former Scotland international Steven Fletcher having joined the fourth-tier outfit.