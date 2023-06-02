Wrexham will be represented at the FA Cup final! Young fan Mia selected as mascot for Wembley showpiece in heartwarming story

Wrexham's fairytale season will continue as the club will be represented at the FA Cup final by one of their young fans who was selected as a mascot.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mia Matthews, 10, found out this week that she will walk out on the field at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as Manchester United take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final. She regularly attended matches with her family, including her grandparents. Sadly, however, her grandfather passed away earlier in the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mia's beloved Wrexham enjoyed a spectacular season as they won the National League and reached the fourth round of the FA Cup before being eliminated by Sheffield United in a thrilling tie. Mia is one of many children selected to walk out along the Premier League's top stars.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Welsh team's owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will start preparations for next season as they look to challenge for the League Two title.