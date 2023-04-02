Will Wout Weghorst join Man Utd permanently? Erik ten Hag addresses Burnley loanee's future

Erik ten Hag heaped praise on Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst when being quizzed on the forward's longer-term future.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch manager applauded the striker's ability to press upfront while also pointing out his link-up play and ability to create goal scoring chances for his teammates.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters Ten Hag said, "Of course. I think he is doing a lot of elements of football really well. He is doing a really good job for us in pressing, so he is the leader of the process in pressing. He starts the press and he is very good in the backward pressing. He is taking other positions and his link-up play, he is doing really well. He creates movements and makes good movements. He is also good in the set plays.

"He is really contributing to the performance of this team after Christmas, we played 25 games and we lost two games. So you can see and he played nearly almost all those games. He was really a part of that success.'"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils signed the Netherlands international on loan from Burnley in the January transfer window after Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the club back in November. Since arriving at Old Trafford, Weghorst has appeared in 18 games in all competitions, scoring twice and providing one assist.

Despite scoring just two goals for the club, he has continued to remain Ten Hag's preferred first-choice forward predominantly due to Anthony Martial's injury problems.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side will be next seen in action on Sunday when they take on Newcastle United in a Premier League clash.