Wout Weghorst claims to have achieved a “childhood dream” in capturing his first senior trophy with Manchester United.

Dutch striker joined Red Devils in January

Helped them to League Cup win at Wembley

Could be more silverware to come in 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international striker got his hands on major silverware at the end of a 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the 2023 Carabao Cup final. Weghorst, who joined United on a short-term loan deal in the January transfer window, had previously tasted final heartache on two occasions while turning out in his homeland. He now has a winners’ medal to his name, with a remarkable couple of months for him proving that patience can sometimes be rewarded.

WHAT THEY SAID: Weghorst has said of savouring cup glory at Wembley Stadium: “In the Netherlands I played two cup finals and lost both of them. This was the third time. Of course that's something special and of course you put in all the hard work, hard effort to get really something in your head. So, yeah, also for me it's personal and it's really nice to win a trophy.

“For me this is a childhood dream. A childhood dream to play for this amazing club, to play a final and also be important in this final with the second goal. If you win it you have to enjoy it because during this day, during the match, you're only focused on one thing and that's winning it and performing. So, yeah, after that you have to take a minute, otherwise everything is passing you by before you even notice and before you’ve enjoyed it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst may have more celebrations to take in this season, with United hoping to end the 2022-23 campaign with multiple honours to their name. Their Dutch striker added to MUTV: “Today was the first one, hopefully; we’ve got three more to go. We have to enjoy this one and celebrate it but on the other side, we keep on going, we’re hungry for more. This [winning] mentality, you can feel it in the squad, you can see it on the pitch, the guys who are there always deliver.”

WHAT NEXT? United currently sit eight points adrift of Arsenal in the Premier League title race, but still have 14 games left to play, while they are also through to the last-16 of the Europa League and fifth round of the FA Cup.