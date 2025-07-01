Worry for Leeds fans as 'question mark' still remains over Brenden Aaronson despite USMNT star 'itching' to prove a point after controversial relegation exit

USMNT star Brenden Aaronson still has a “question mark” hanging over him at Leeds despite “itching” to prove his worth at Premier League level.

WHAT HAPPENED?

That is the opinion of legendary Whites defender Tony Dorigo, who is among those eager to see how Daniel Farke’s side get on after claiming the Championship title in 2024-25 and securing return tickets to the top tier.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Aaronson played his part in getting Leeds back into the big time, as he registered nine goals and two assists, but the United States international struggled during his previous stint among English football’s elite in 2022-23.

He is a more mature player at 24 years of age, but questions continue to be asked of whether he - after jumping ship to Union Berlin when Leeds were relegated out of the Premier League two years ago - can offer the creative spark that Farke and Co are crying out for.

WHAT DORIGO SAID

Quizzed on whether Aaronson has shown enough to earn a top-flight opportunity in 2025-26, Dorigo - speaking in association with William Hill - told GOAL: “It’s probably right to point out that he has got something to prove. There is no doubt that the last time he played at Premier League level, he started quite well actually, but then confidence kind of deserted him and he really struggled.

“He’s gone away, come back and shown a great attitude. He has got a great appetite for the game. But it’s very different playing in the Championship to the Premier League, which is the best league in the world. So for Brenden, it’s a big ask. I’m sure he’s itching to try and prove himself.

“The club will be looking to improve in every single area and no doubt that position will be one they are looking at. As a character around the place I think he’s superb and the manager will no doubt like him, but can he get to that level that we need? I think that’s a question mark.”

WHAT NEXT FOR AARONSON?

Aaronson is tied to a contract until 2027 and has offered no indication that he is looking for a way out of Elland Road. He has generated transfer talk, though, and will want to find regular football somewhere heading towards a home World Cup with the USMNT in 2026.