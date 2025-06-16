Can’t make it to Switzerland this summer? No need to fret, you can catch all the Euros action in London

Whilst watching football on the TV at home can be exhilarating, there’s nothing more intense and satisfying then being seated inside a stadium and seeing the action unfold live in front of you.

A close second to the stadium experience, though, is being huddled with your mates or fellow supporters in a pub, beer garden or fan zone, screaming your lungs out when your team hits the back of the net or suffering mass dejection if they fail to do the business. Football, as we know, is a funny old game, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.

A football fiesta awaits this summer as Europe’s best female stars flock to Switzerland for the Women’s Euro 2025. If you’re unable to jet over to see the matches live, there’s no need to despair as numerous venues are showing the games live in London, where you can congregate with your mates and hopefully celebrate another successful Euros campaign by our lethal Lionesses. With sumptuous food on offer and the drinks flowing, the match day atmosphere is guaranteed to be unforgettable.

The Women’s Euro 2022 proved to be a huge success with England’s Lionesses roaring to victory on home turf in front of a jubilant Wembley crowd. It was a momentous occasion for women’s football and women’s sport in general. If that was immense, Women’s Euro 2025 is set to be even bigger and better. Running from July 2 to July 27, the tournament will see 16 teams battle it out for the UEFA European Women’s Championship trophy.

Let us at GOAL guide you through a selection of the best locations and venues to watch the Women’s Euros live in London this July.

Women’s Euro 2025: When are England playing?

England were drawn in Group D, alongside France, Wales and the Netherlands and their match schedule is as follows:

Date Match Time (BST) Tickets Saturday July 5 Group D: England v France 8 pm StubHub, Ticombo, Viagogo Wednesday July 9 Group D: England v Netherlands 5 pm StubHub, Ticombo, Viagogo Sunday July 13 Group D: England v Wales 8 pm StubHub, Ticombo, Viagogo

Women’s Euro 2025: The best places to watch matches in London

Check out a selection of the best indoor and outdoor Women’s Euro 2025 screenings in London, where you can catch all the England matches live this summer.

Boxpark

You are always guaranteed an electric atmosphere at the Boxpark tournament screenings, whether you venture to the Shoreditch, Croydon, Camden or Wembley venues. You can catch all the action on the big HD screens in the family-friendly football fan zones.

Expect a vibrant atmosphere with street food cooked up by the resident Boxpark traders, live DJs and giant screens. Those lucky punters heading to the Croydon venue will be able to check out the new immersive social gaming experience, PLAYBOX, too. Visitors can expect a dynamic mix of interactive games and classic entertainment.

TOCA Social

TOCA Social will be showing every Lionesses game from the Women’s Euro 2025 at all its venues, two of which are in London (Greenwich and Westfield White City).

Along with DJ sets and MC hosts, there's also the opportunity to tuck into some tasty-inspired treats, such as the Leah Williamson Sundae and in addition, TOCA offers interactive football and immersive gaming experiences.

Belushi's

All five London Belushi's venues (Camden, Greenwich, Hammersmith, London Bridge & Shepherd's Bush) are showing Women’s Euro 2025 matches on huge HD screens.

The thrilling football action will be accompanied by the usual large array of beers, cocktails, burgers etc. Weekday happy hours run from 4pm-8pm, at which time you can score £5 drinks to enjoy while you’re watching the matches.

Big Penny Social

E17’s Big Penny Social, situated on the Blackhorse Beer Mile, shows a variety of sporting events throughout the year, so it’s no surprise that UK’s biggest beer hall will be screening every game at this year’s Women’s Euro 2025 live.

Three massive HD screens are housed inside to keep the plethora of football fans happy. There’s over 100 taps at the bar too, another reason why the fans will be in jubilant spirits. If you get a bit peckish, pizzas and burgers will be served in the garden.

The Prince

The SW6 pub, The Prince, is transforming into a football fan zone for the duration of the Women’s Euro 2025. Every game will be screened live across multiple indoor and outdoor screens.

Make sure to check out the impressive Lionesses mural on the outside of the pub. Fervent fans can pick up perks, like a free ticket to the final or free drinks, by watching a number of the matches.

Where to stay for the Women's Euro 2025 in London

If you're making a trip down to London to really make the most of the Euro watch parties and enjoy the atmosphere of England's national women's team playing, you'll want to book some accommodation along with it.

Search with the map below for all the current accommodation in and around London that suits your budget, depending on where you want to stay and which viewing party you'll be joining.

How to buy Women’s Euro 2025 last-minute tickets

Of course, there’s no better place to be than in Switzerland itself this summer, watching and cheering on the Lionesses in person. If you’re still hoping to head over and are struggling to obtain tickets through official ticket portals, you can always try grabbing last-minute tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

