Euro 2022 draw: England get Northern Ireland, Spain face Germany & group stage in full

England will take on fellow home nation Northern Ireland in the group stages of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro next summer, with Spain and Germany drawn together in an exciting group of death.

The Lionesses also have Norway and Austria in their group - the latter are, along with Northern Ireland, in their World Cup qualifying group.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands, the reigning champions, face Olympic silver medallists Sweden and France take on Italy.

Spain and Germany in the 'group of death'

Making the group with Spain and Germany even more interesting is the presence of Denmark, who reached the final of Euro 2017. With stars like Chelsea's Pernille Harder and Lyon forward Signe Bruun in their ranks, it will make for an exciting race for qualification.

Spain are a nation massively on the rise, with the recent success of Barcelona highlighting how much the game has developed in the nation, while Germany have won the Euros an incredible eight times.

Finland join the trio, returning to the tournament after missing Euro 2017.

Who are the favourites?

As the holders, the Netherlands will go into the tournament as one of the front-runners, though their title-winning coach, Sarina Wiegman, has now become the head coach of England. With her appointment, three successive semi-finals for the team and home advantage, they will hope to be up there contending for the trophy too.

After disappointing campaigns at the 2017 Euros and 2019 World Cup, eight-time winners Germany will hope to have an improved campaign next summer - as will France, who have crashed out in the quarter-finals at their last five tournaments.

Meanwhile, Sweden go into the tournament off the back of a silver medal-winning performance at the Olympics this year and Spain are a nation massively on the rise. They will be at the forefront when it comes to the contenders.

The tournament will kick-off on July 6, with England to face Austria at Old Trafford. The final will take place at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

Euro 2022 draw in full

Group A Group B Group C Group D England Germany Netherlands France Austria Denmark Sweden Italy Norway Spain Russia Belgium Northern Ireland Finland Switzerland Iceland

