Wolves sign ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa as a free agent after winning work permit battle

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is back in the Premier League, with the fiery frontman linking up with Wolves as a free agent.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old striker has been without a club since severing ties with Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro back in January. A man that scored 59 goals across three seasons at Stamford Bridge between 2014 and 2017 is, however, returning to England – where he has previously won two top-flight titles and the Carabao Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Costa also won two La Liga crowns across a couple of stints at Atletico Madrid, while helping them to a Champions League final, and has earned 24 caps for Spain.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He has, however, failed to make an international appearance since 2018 and Wolves were forced to lodge an “exceptional circumstances” appeal in order to secure him a work permit – with an initial application having been turned down.

WHAT NEXT FOR COSTA? A proven performer will be drafted straight into Bruno Lage’s plans at Molineux as Wolves require striker cover after seeing summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffer cruciate ligament damage on his debut for the club.