How to get Winter X Games Aspen 2026 tickets: Colorado Games, ticket prices, schedule & more

The 2026 Winter Olympics are approaching very fast on the horizon, and sports fanatics all over the globe are in a whirlwind of excitement. If you’re unable to get to Italy for the Milano Cortina Games, you could head to Aspen, Colorado instead, to savour some Stateside snow-filled escapades.

The Winter X Games, which gets underway this Friday (January 23), is marking its 25th anniversary at Buttermilk Mountain this year, and you could be there to take in the celebrations by booking tickets now.

It's set to be a thrilling three days of extreme sports action in the wintry wonderland of Aspen, and you could be there. Let GOAL take you through all the latest Winter X Games ticket information, including where you can buy them, how much they cost, and much more.

When are the Winter X Games Aspen 2026?

Winter X Games Aspen 2026 is taking place at Buttermilk Mountain from Friday, January 23, to Sunday, January 25.

As well as the established four skiing and five snowboarding disciplines, snowmobile events are also returning after a five-year absence.

How to buy Winter X Games Aspen 2026 tickets

While daily access to Winter X Games Aspen 2026 is free until 4pm, tickets are required to view the nighttime events and concerts. Tickets went on sale on the X Games site and via the event’s official ticket partner, Front Gate Tickets, at the end of September 2025.

In addition, fans can purchase Winter X Games tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels and looking for last-minute alternatives.

How much are Winter X Games Aspen 2026 tickets?

For those purchasing Winter X Games Aspen tickets via the X Games site, daily General Admission prices ranged from $29.99-$59.99, with 3-day passes available from $119.99.

It’s worth checking out secondary resellers, such as StubHub, if you’re struggling to purchase tickets for some days, as some sold out early through official routes or have limited stock available. Tickets are currently available from $46 upwards.

How to get Winter X Games Aspen 2026 hospitality tickets

As well as general admission tickets, Silver Lounge and Gold Lounge passes were also available for those looking for a more luxurious and exclusive Aspen experience.

Silver Lounge

Access to the indoor and heated SilverLounge located at the base of the competition courses with Aspen-chic seating and an outdoor patio. Complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and late-night snacks included.

Daily prices ranged from $450-$550, with 3-day passes available from $1250.

Gold Lounge

Access to the indoor and heated Gold Lounge at the base of the SuperPipe with a hosted bar that sells beer, wine, and custom cocktails. Complimentary gourmet bites are provided.

Daily prices ranged from $1350-$1650, with 3-day passes available from $3500.

What is the Winter X Games Aspen 2026 Schedule?

Date Time (MST) Event Friday, January 23 12pm Women's Snowboard Slopestyle 1.45pm Women's Ski Knuckle Huck 4.45pm Women's Snowboard SuperPipe 6.15pm Women's Ski SuperPipe 7.30pm Men's Ski Big Air 8.35pm Snowmobile Freestyle Saturday, January 24 10.30am Men's Ski Slopestyle 12.45pm Women's Ski Big Air 2.30pm Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck 4.30pm Snowmobile Speed and Style seeding 5.45pm Women's Snowboard Big Air 6.45pm Men's Snowboard Big Air 7.45pm Men's Ski Knuckle Huck 8.30pm Men's Snowboard SuperPipe Sunday, January 25 10.30am Women's Ski Slopestyle 12pm Men's Snowboard Slopestyle 4pm Snowmobile Speed & Style 5.15pm Men's Snowboard Knuckle Huck 6pm Men's Ski SuperPipe

Where are the Winter X Games Aspen 2026?

Aspen is in a remote area of the Rocky Mountains' Sawatch Range and Elk Mountains in Colorado. The city’s fortunes boomed in the mid-20th century when neighboring Aspen Mountain was developed into a ski resort.

Aspen is the world's second-highest-rated ski resort in terms of the quality and reliability of their skiing conditions. The north face of Aspen Mountain is the location of the mountain’s ski area, which is one of four adjacent ski areas operated collectively as Aspen/Snowmass.

Buttermilk Ski Area is situated about halfway between the cities of Aspen and Snowmass Village, and it’s renowned as being one of the best beginner mountains in the country to learn how to ski or snowboard. The Winter X Games has been held in Aspen at Buttermilk (ski area) every year since 2002.