Wilshere ready for first West Ham start since September

Manuel Pellegrini has included the central midfielder in his match day squad for the final game of the season against Watford on Sunday

Jack Wilshere is expected to start his first game for West Ham since September in their final match of the season away at on Sunday.

Wilshere has only made seven Premier League appearances for West Ham since joining the club on a free transfer from last summer, with two different ankle injuries keeping the central midfielder out of action.

The 27-year-old started West Ham's first four league games of the season, but his injury problems have meant that he has made just three substitute appearances since September 1.

Ahead of the game at Vicarage Road, Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini told a press conference: "Jack is ready to start.

“He will be involved in the squad list this game exactly as was the last game. The minutes he played he did very well."

international Wilshere has made it clear he is keen to improve and maintain his fitness over the summer, telling the club’s official website: “It will be a summer of work for me.

“I've worked so hard to get to this level and I want to maintain that, getting back to pre-season where I have left off.

“I don't want to lose my fitness so I have to work through the summer.

“It's been a frustrating year but I wanted to get back before the end of the season to get some minutes and confidence going into pre-season, so it feels good.

“I've worked so hard to get to this point, it's a big off-season for me because I'm now quite fit and I don't want to go away and come back and start again.

“So I have to do some work in the summer. I'm confident in my body. This injury just took its time to heal. I'm confident I can play far more games next season.”

West Ham take on Watford in the last game of their season on Sunday, with a win taking the club to a total of 50 points and a top-half finish.

It won’t be an easy game for the Hammers, though, with Watford aiming to complete a season double over Pellegrini's side as they look to set a new club record for points won in the top flight, and maintain momentum going into their final clash against next week.