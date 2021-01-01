'We haven't got the best out of Willian' - Arteta demands more from Arsenal midfielder after he breaks goal duck

The Spanish head coach was pleased to see the midfielder shine against West Brom, and has now challenged him to deliver on a more consistent basis

Arteta has demanded more from Willian after he broke his Arsenal goal duck, while admitting the club "haven’t managed to get the best out of him".

Willian has struggled since joining Arsenal on a free transfer last summer, having previously established himself in the Premier League at Chelsea.

The 32-year-old hadn't scored in his first 36 games across all competitions for the Gunners, but finally opened his account in a 3-1 win over West Brom on Sunday - much to the relief of his manager.

What's been said?

"Willi, we have to [demand high standards] because he’s done it in the past and we have to demand it much more," Arteta told BT Sport post-match. "He’s done it for many years and achieved big things in the game. Somehow this season we haven’t managed to get the best out of him.

"It’s true that he had some spells that we could see highlights of things he can do and today was a good example of that."

Willian finally delivers for Arsenal

After being knocked out of the Europa League by Villarreal last week, Arsenal had to beat the Baggies in order to stay in the hunt for a top-seven finish in the Premier League.

Arteta's men made the perfect start when Emile Smith Rowe volleyed home a Bukayo Saka cross just before the half-hour mark, and Nicolas Pepe doubled their advantage with a stunning strike moments later.

Matheus Pereira halved the deficit midway through the second half, but Willian stepped up to ensure the Gunners left Emirates Stadium with all three points by curling home a free-kick in stoppage time.

Article continues below

Willian's overall Arsenal record

Willian now has one goal in 37 games for Arsenal, but has also set up a further seven for his team-mates including five in the Premier League.

The Brazilian may have the chance to add to his tally when Arteta takes his team to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea for a London derby clash on Wednesday night.

Further reading