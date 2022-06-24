Will Man Utd sign Antony? Ajax boss ready to fight Ten Hag to stop transfer happening

The Netherlands club won't let their prized winger leave easily

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is determined to keep Manchester United from raiding his club this summer.

Schreuder said it's important that the Dutch organisation hold onto Red Devils target Antony, as well as defender Jurrien Timber.

Manchester United hired Erik ten Hag away from Ajax and are hopeful the head coach can bring stars with him to Old Trafford.

Ajax boss comments on Antony

"It is clear that we want to keep that boy," Schreuder told ESPN. "I think he still has a contract until 2025.

"I really want to work with him; he knows that, and the club knows that too."

On Timber, he added: "I think this guy is very smart. He knows very well what is good for himself to develop. And I don't think he's finished at Ajax."

Can Ajax keep Brazilian winger?

Despite Schreuder's objections, Antony is eager to join Manchester United this summer.

His 10 goals and nine assists in all competitions this past term kept him near the top of the list of Europe's most sought after attackers, and the dream of joining a bigger league ahead of the 2022 World Cup is proving irresistible.

But Ajax will do their best to convince him to stay at least one more season.

What other positions could Man Utd address?

Midfield is their top priority this window, and they have narrowed their focus to Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen.

Full-back is another area Ten Hag could look to bolster, though that's considered lower in importance than attacking and midfield reinforcements.

