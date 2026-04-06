Will Arbeloa call him up soon? ‘Little Kante’ is breaking down all barriers at Real Madrid

A Spanish newspaper report on Monday stated that Cherif Fofana continues to overcome every obstacle at Real Madrid and is now on the verge of breaking into the first team at just 16 years of age.

The newspaper ‘AS’ reported on how the young player has developed in an astonishing manner, breaking through every barrier at Valdebebas.

Sharif is 16 years old and has just cleared the final hurdle at Real Madrid’s youth academy with his first call-up to the Castilla squad for tomorrow’s International Premier League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

At Real Madrid’s youth academy, a midfielder is emerging who is enjoying a meteoric rise rarely seen before; although some call him ‘Little Kante’, his role model is Patrick Vieira, whose playing style resembles his own in many ways.

He possesses immense physical strength, great technical ability and an excellent tactical understanding, and first caught Real Madrid’s eye last year when he shone at the Barracoos training centre in Mexico.

There, his goal against Atlético Madrid changed everything… and now, it seems nothing can stop this youngster, who continues to break barriers at Valdebebas at an astonishing pace.

The midfielder began his career with the Under-18s (C) team and quickly moved up to the Under-18s (B) team... He has already made his debut for the Under-18s (A) team, starting his first match in the recent fixture against Badajoz.

He is only 16 years old and, according to his ID, is in his first year with the Under-18s, but his footballing talent demands much more than that. A few months ago, Cherif was on the verge of joining the Castilla squad for another La Liga match, but passport issues prevented him from doing so.

That wasn’t the case this time. After the issue was resolved shortly afterwards, Sherif Fofana has just received his first call-up to Castilla.

This will be the start of a series of call-ups, or at least that is how they see it at Valdebebas, where they realise they have a unique prospect on their hands.

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