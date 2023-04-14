Wilfried Zaha REJECTS chance to play with Cristiano Ronaldo! Crystal Palace star turns down Saudi Arabia move but still likely to leave Eagles this summer

Wilfried Zaha is tipped to reject a lucrative offer from Al-Nassr but will still leave the Eagles at the end of the season.

Zaha has rejected multiple offers to join Saudi Arabian clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were the latest club to present a whooping offer for him

The striker will still leave Crystal Palace in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Wilfried Zaha has been offered a chance to partner up with Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Ivorian international has reportedly rejected the option. The player is tipped to leave Crystal Palace in the summer and Al-Nassr were reportedly interested in signing him. Zaha had previously received offers from Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, but both suitors failed in their approach.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old has had a below-par season at Selhurst Park with just six goals in this campaign. With multiple European elites vying for his signature, the talismanic striker could still look to compete in Europe rather than going to Saudi Arabia. Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are the two most interested parties who could match Zaha's desires for European football.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Eagles' striker had previously rejected a contract renewal offer from Crystal Palace. The English club were looking to offer their veteran forward a new deal that would increase his pay from £130,000-a-week to £200,000-a-week. The rejection of the pay rise clearly indicates the fact that Zaha's time in London could be ending this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR WILFRIED ZAHA? With Zaha becoming a free agent in May, multiple clubs could approach the forward with a deal. The Crystal Palace forward is still vying for European football and clubs like Dortmund and AC Milan could lure him. Arsenal and Chelsea had previously shown interest in signing him and despite him brushing off the rumours, the two London clubs could again approach the forward's entourage with a deal.