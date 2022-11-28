Why is Andre Onana not playing for Cameroon in crucial 2022 World Cup clash with Serbia?
WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old goalkeeper, who plays his club football for Serie A giants Inter, has not even been included among the substitutes for the Indomitable Lions’ second Group G outing at Qatar 2022. Onana played the full 90 minutes for his country as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Switzerland on matchday one, but his place between the sticks has now been handed to Devis Epassy – who represents Saudi Arabian outfit Abha.
WHY WAS ONANA DROPPED? There have been various reports to suggest that Onana – who has 34 caps for Cameroon - has been left out by national team coach Rigobert Song due to disciplinary reasons, with a big call being made on a player who was handed a 12-month ban by FIFA in February 2021 after testing positive for a banned substance.
WHAT NEXT? There have been suggestions from Fabrizio Romano that Onana refused to changed his playing style after being asked to become more “traditional”, with the decision taken to remove him from the fold as a result.
