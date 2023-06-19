Who is Isabel Haugseng Johansen? Everything you need to know about Erling Haaland's girlfriend

Isabel Haugseng Johansen has been Erling Haaland's partner since his playing days at Borussia Dortmund, but what do we know about her.

Much like the player himself, Erling Haaland's personal life is a mystery kept mostly hidden from the public eye, with very little information about his love life.

For much of his career, there has been no information to suggest that the Manchester City forward has been in a relationship with anyone.

However, this changed when in November 2022, Haaland was spotted with Isabel Haugseng Johansen on holiday in Marbella, Spain, and it was confirmed that the duo are in a relationship with one another.

Who is Isabel Haugseng Johansen?

Name: Isabel Haugseng Johansen Date of birth: July 15, 2004 Place of birth: Bryne, Norway Occupation: Footballer

Like her partner, Haugsung Johansen is a footballer, who currently plays for the women's senior team of the Norwegian team Bryne Fotballklubb, which is also why one cannot find too many instances of her and Haaland together.

She was born and brought up in a small city called Bryne in Norway, which is also where her current club is situated. While the region only has a population of 12,465, it is said to be expanding rapidly and could become one of Norway's most important administrative centres.

Not much else is known about the Manchester City forward's partner, due to both of them keeping their personal lives private.

How did Isabel Haugseng Johansen meet Erling Haaland?

The duo met one another at Bryne's youth academy and have known each other ever since. According to The Sun Haaland and Haugseng Johansen have been friends with each other for more than a decade, but began to date one another when the 2022-23 Premier League Golden Boot winner was playing at Borussia Dortmund.

There was no real announcement of the relationship by either individual, however, since last year it became plainly evident they are dating one another.

"[Their relationship] seems to be pretty serious. Isabel has travelled to Germany and England to see Erling and now she’s been with him [on holiday]," told a source to The Sun.

Haaland and Haugseng Johansen have been spotted more often ever since the former moved to Manchester City last year. The pair have often been captured by the paparazzi, with cameras most recently capturing the couple sharing an intimate moment after City won the 2023 Champions League final.

What does the future hold for Haugseng Johansen & Haaland?

The relationship is clearly the most serious Haaland has had through his playing career, as he hasn't been spotted with anyone else previously, as compared to even the few moments the Manchester City forward has been captured with his current partner.

Haugseng Johansen also seems to be close with Haaland's family, having probably known them since both their youth days at Bryne. She has also been seen sitting with them in the stands during the Manchester City forward's games.

Considering how long the duo have known each other, and how Haungseng Johansen seems to gel well with Haaland's family, it's likely that their relationship grows further as time progresses.

How many social media followers does Isabel Haugseng Johansen have?

Haugseng Johansen does not seem to have a public social media profile, which is also a major factor in very little information about her being available.

Most of her moments with Haaland and at his games have been captured by the paparazzi, with the Manchester City forward also not posting images with her on his own social media.